Stock up or stock down: Eagles who are rising or falling after 10 training camp practices

The Eagles held their tenth practice of the 2022 training camp at the NovaCare Complex on Wednesday and the final session before the team’s preseason opener against the Jets.

Jalen Hurts is ever improving, and he had his two left tackles return after Jordan Mailata, and Andre Dillard cleared the concussion protocols.

Philadelphia has 12 players currently listed on the injury report, and as the team enters week two of training camp, we’re unveiling an initial training camp stock report.

The NFL is just like the Nasdaq, and player performance rises and falls like our daily stock market, so we’re previewing which players are up and which are down in our first stock watch of the season.

Stock up -- Reid Sinnett

Sinnett was supposed to lose his job to undrafted free agent Carson Strong, but he’s outplayed every quarterback on the roster besides Jalen Hurts.

Sinnett spent the offseason refining his game, and it’s shown.

Stock down -- Gardner Minshew

Minshew is not in jeopardy of losing the job as the backup quarterback, but he’s had an uneven camp through 10 practices.

Reid Sinnett getting 2nd team reps over Gardner Minshew in this set of drills #Eagles — Eliot Shorr-Parks (@EliotShorrParks) August 10, 2022

Stock up -- Brandon Graham

Graham appears more explosive after rehabbing from a torn Achilles and he’s remained a starter for the Eagles despite being the oldest player on defense.

Stock Down -- Kenneth Gainwell

Gainwell entered camp hoping to compete with Miles Sanders for snaps, but he’s been quiet through the first week and a half after suffering a hip injury.

Stock up -- A.J. Brown

Some superstars struggle to adjust to a huge media market, but Brown has hit the ground running since being traded from Tennessee to Philadelphia.

Stock down -- Greg Ward

Ward battled for years to become a regular on the roster, and now he could be on the bubble thanks to an injured toe and Britain Covey’s inspired play.

Stock up -- Avonte Maddox

Darius Slay and James Bradberry are the stars, but Maddox is the glue that holds everything together with his play at slot cornerback.

Even after a contract extension, Maddox has been a gem.

Stock Down -- Jaquiski Tartt

It’s only been one week, but Tartt has yet to separate himself at the safety position as Marcus Epps runs away with the job.

Stock up -- Jason Huntley

Huntley has taken advantage of the added workload with Boston Scott and Kenneth Gainwell both out with injuries.

Stock up -- Tarron Jackson

Jackson has worked to keep his name in the running for a roster spot with so many top pass rushers already accounted for.

Stock up -- Britain Covey

A 25-year-old rookie, Covey has shown flashes in the return game, and he’s pushing Greg Ward for a role as the Eagles’ slot receiver.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire