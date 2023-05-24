Stock up or Stock Down: How the Eagles’ offense changed this offseason

The Eagles have retooled after a disappointing 38-35 loss to the Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII, and they’ll enter OTAs with one of the NFL’s top offensive units.

Gone are Miles Sanders, Andre Dillard, Isaac Seumalo, and Zach Pascal, replaced by Rashaad Penny, D’Andre Swift, Olamide Zaccheaus, and Tyler Steen.

Offensive coordinator Shane Steichen landed the Colts’ head coaching job, but he’ll replace the fast-rising and talented Brian Johnson.

Jeff Stoutland returns with the NFL’s best offensive line, and they’ll anchor a vicious offensive attack centralized around Jalen Hurts and explosive playmakers at the skill positions.

With OTAs scheduled to start next week, here’s an updated stock report on how the offense has changed.

QB -- Stock up

Jalen Hurts has seen some changes, and he’s now locked into a five-year, $255 million contract extension.

The Eagles added Marcus Mariota in free agency after Gardner Minshew signed with the Colts. Philadelphia then drafted Tanner McKee as a developmental prospect.

RB -- Stock up

Philadelphia lost Miles Sanders in free agency to the Panthers, but they regrouped, signing Rashaad Penny, along with re-signing Boston Scott.

Howie Roseman added to the roster in a big way, trading for D’Andre Swift during the NFL draft.

WR -- Stock up

Philadelphia lost a capable and willing blocker in Zach Pascal, but Howie Roseman landed a much needed threat out of the slot after signing Olamide Zaccheaus. Quez Watkins will look to rebound, while Britain Covey and Greg Ward return as well. Undrafted free agents Joseph Ngata and Jadon Haselwood offer intrigue.

TE -- Even

Philadelphia gets a healthy Dallas Goedert back, along with offseason of improvement from Jack Stoll and Grant Calcaterra.

The Eagles will welcome Tyree Jackson back from injury, along with signing Dan Arnold away from the Jaguars.

OL-- Even

Philadelphia has the top offensive line in the NFL, and that’ll remain the same despite losing Andre Dillard (Titans) and Isaac Seumalo (Steelers) in free agency.

Cam Jurgens will compete with third round pick Tyler Steen for the offensive guard spot, and the Eagles signed several intriguing undrafted prospects including Trevor Reid.

Final thoughts

The offensive personnel is still elite and among the NFL’s best, while we won’t know the true impact of Shane Steichen’s departure and Brian Johnson’s elevation until the first or two regular season games.

D’Andre Swift adds a dynamic element to the passing game from the running back position, while Olamide Zaccheaus could open the middle up even more for Dallas Goedert.

