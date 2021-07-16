Stock up or Stock Down: How the Eagles’ offense changed this offseason

The Eagles are roaring towards the team’s first training camp under new head coach, Nick Sirianni.

As Philadelphia sits less than two weeks out from reporting, we’re interested in taking an early stock appraisal of the Eagles offensive roster from last season and how things changed.

There’s been a change at quarterback, while the receiving corps is a lot faster and younger after some draft day wheeling and dealing.

Let’s take a position-by-position stock report of Philadelphia’s potentially explosive offense.

Quarterback

Philadelphia Eagles' Joe Flacco, left, participates in a drill as Jalen Hurts looks on during organized team activities at the NFL football team's training facility, Tuesday, May 25, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, Pool)

Fast forward one year later, and Hurts is now the man, while Carson Wentz is leading the Colts in Indianapolis. New Jersey native Joe Flacco has been brought in to help support Hurts. From a stock perspective, Hurts offers tremendous value because of his running ability and he's had a full offseason of work to help improve on his passing accuracy. With the presence of Deshaun Watson hovering over the position, look for Hurts to have a fantastic training camp. Stocks are up at the position until we see any signs of a reduced value.

Running Back

Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders carries the ball during NFL football practice at Lincoln Financial Field, Friday, June 4, 2021, in Philadelphia. (Tim Tai/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP, Pool)

Miles Sanders is the unquestioned lead dog among this group but it'll be interesting to see how the Birds progress with Kerryon Johnson and Kenneth Gainwell on the roster. Johnson provides an element of size and speed, while Gainwell provides added juice as a runner and in the passing game. Boston Scott will continue to have a presence and Nick Sirianni's success with the trio of backs in Indianapolis bolds well for the Birds finally having another 1,000-yard back. Stock Up and don't be surprised if Sanders has a huge season, thus doubling the value and expanding the portfolio.

Wide Receiver

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith makes a catch during rookie minicamp at the NFL football team's training facility, Friday, May 14, 2021, in Philadelphia. (Tim Tai/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP, Pool)

On paper, this group should be head and shoulder better than last season, but it'll still come down to the progression of Jalen Reagor and DeVonta Smith's ability to make an impact instantly. JJ Arcega-Whiteside needs to take the next step as a wide receiver while Quez Watkins offer speed, youth, and explosive playmaking ability on the outside. Travis Fulgham showed he belongs in the league and he should take the next step at the position. Based on last seasons production at the position, Stock up as long as Smith can hit the ground running as smooth as he did at Alabama.

Tight End

Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert carries the ball during NFL football practice at Lincoln Financial Field, Friday, J For a franchise used to having two studs at the position over the past three years, 2021 could see Dallas Goedert enter the top-five at the position, while Zach Ertz will likely finish his career elsewhere. While Richard Rodgers has earned the right to replace Ertz in 12 personnel, Tyree Jackson, Caleb Wilson, Jack Stoll, and Jason Croom will fight for roster spots. Stock down

Offensive Line

Philadelphia Eagles' Jason Kelce watches a drill during organized team activities at the NFL football team's training facility, Tuesday, May 25, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, Pool)

Left tackle and future Hall of Famer, Jason Peters, is out of the picture, while Andre Dillard and Jordan Mailata are set to battle it out for the job. Isaac Seumalo returns at left guard after a solid 2020 season, but Landon Dickerson lingers as a potential replacement at left guard or center. The middle and right sides remain the same and have been reinforced with Jason Kelce, Brandon Brooks, and Lane Johnson anchoring the line. Dickerson has a chance to be special, while Jack Driscoll, Sua Opeta, and Nate Herbig will round out the roster. Stock Way UP

