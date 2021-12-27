Stock up, stock down after Eagles 34-10 win over the Giants in Week 16

The Eagles overcame another slow first-half start and outscored the New York Giants 31-7 in the second half on Sunday, to move into the No. 7 spot in the NFC playoff picture.

Jalen Hurts overcame an early turnover and the Eagles’ defense picked off both Jake Fromm and Mike Glennon to avoid a season sweep to the Giants.

Philadelphia is now 8-7 on the season and headed to Washington to face a football team that was just embarrassed by the Cowboys on Sunday night.

Here’s your Week 16 stock report.

Stock Up -- QB Jalen Hurts

Dec 26, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) leads his team out of the tunnel for warm ups against the New York Giants at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

After another slow start, Hurts finished 17-29 passing, for 199 yards and two touchdowns.

Hurts led the Eagles on offense, made several timely throws, and has Philadelphia firmly entrenched in the NFC playoff hunt.

Stock Down -- Miles Sanders

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Sanders entered Sunday’s game against the Giants with 709 yards rushing and logged 45 in the first half before he left with a broken bone in his hand.

Sanders’ stock is down because the Eagles clearly can run teams out of the building with him, not in the lineup and it could spell doom for this marriage beyond 2022.

It’s unfortunate because Sanders coming off his best two-game stretch of the season after posting 100-yards games against the Jets and Washington. Lane Johnson now has more touchdowns than Sanders’ and validates Howie Roseman’s approach to placing a low value on the position.

Stock Up -- Milton Williams

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

In 15 games this season, Williams has 2.0 sacks, 25 combined tackles, 12 solo, 13 assisted tackles, 3 tackles for loss, and 5 quarterback hits in 395 snaps.

Williams has made the most of his snaps, and on Sunday, he finished the game with 2 tackles, 1 sack, 2 quarterback hits, and 1 tackle for loss. Williams can play defensive tackle, as well as the defensive end spot when needed.

Stock Down -- Dallas Goedert



Nyj Vs Phi

Goedert is still the man, but he’s had a few inconsistent moments over the past few weeks. On Sunday, Goedert caught two of his four targets for only 28 yards, while also logging another costly dropped pass.

The playoffs are about playmakers and Philadelphia needs their top pass catchers to be elite.

Stock Up -- Lane Johnson

Philadelphia Eagles’ Lane Johnson scores a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

The Eagles star right tackle was among the highest-graded offensive players and that was before his impressive touchdown reception.

Johnson allowed no pressure on 31 pass-blocking snaps.

Stock Up -- Jonathan Gannon

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The Eagles defensive coordinator is among the top head-coaching candidates for 2022, he’s shown himself to be adaptive while having one of the NFL’s top units over the past 10-weeks.

Stock Up -- Genard Avery

(AP Photo/Rich Schultz)

A pass rusher by trade, Avery has made the most of the 19-22 snaps per game he normally logs. On Sunday, Avery played just 20 snaps but provided a ton of pressure on Giants quarterbacks, including the play that led to Rodney McLeod’s interception.

