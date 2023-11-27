Stock Up, Stock Down: DeVonta Smith is back for real

Well Kyren Williams didn’t waste any time, huh? He must have something against the Cardinals because he shows no mercy on those poor guys. Keaton Mitchell once again led the Ravens backfield in yards, but the Ravens sprinkle in some Justice Hill to keep it interesting. There’s a number of players who are ramping up the production as we near the fantasy playoffs, but some we might have to stay away from at all costs. Some tough choices are about to be made, you may have to bench (or drop) that player you’re emotionally attached to (odd) or you might have to outright take some risk. Here are some of those players, let’s go!

STOCK UP

Love and the Packers’ offense are playing well at the right time and he is the reason for it. After throwing for 268 yards and three touchdowns while leading the Packers to victory over the Lions, Love has been the QB6 in fantasy over the past couple of weeks. If you’re wondering if this can continue, look no further than the teams he faces down the line. The Packers will certainly get a tough matchup in Week 13 against the Chiefs, but heading into the fantasy playoffs looks promising for Love. The Giants, Buccaneers, Panthers, Vikings and Bears (if you play fantasy into Week 18) don’t put too much fear in your heart if you’re thinking about riding with Love to finish the season. With Christian Watson finally coming around, Love could end the season as a consistent top-eight quarterback in fantasy.

Is Ridley back? I think he just might be. Him being at his best is the best thing for the Jaguars’ offense. After going five straight weeks without a score and averaging 58 receiving yards per game, Ridley has gone 12-192-3 in his last two games. Only Tyreek Hill has scored more fantasy points than Ridley over the last two games from the wide receiver position. Ridley and the Jags will face the Browns’ and Ravens’ defenses in two of the next three games, I wouldn’t be too worried though as they’ll need Ridley for this playoff run. Recently I had put him into my optimal flex plays article as a result of underperformance. I think he’s safely a WR2 again.

Speaking of back, Smith looks like he has returned to being a top-tier WR2 (who really could be a WR1 if he were on another team). Smith was the man of the hour (besides Jalen Hurts) making clutch catches left and right in a Week 12 showdown against the Bills. After going 7-106-1 in that game, Smith has been the WR8 in fantasy over the past two weeks and looks primed to be that weapon for Hurts we know he is. With the 49ers and Cowboys as the Eagles’ next two opponents, the question will be whether or not he can capitalize on the attention shifted towards A.J. Brown and he looks like he’s about that action boss.

STOCK DOWN

To be fair (or not), I probably could’ve put Smith on here a while ago, but I was distracted. He’s had an up and down season this year from a fantasy perspective after earning a contract for his 2022 play. Smith is currently QB20 this season and has only scored more than 20 fantasy points in a game twice (seven weeks apart). If you haven’t already, you’re likely starting guys like Josh Dobbs, Sam Howell and Matthew Stafford over him. Smith is droppable with his next three matchups being against the Cowboys, 49ers and Eagles. He still has the weapons and skill to get it done, but he has just not been consistent enough to warrant your trust outside of superflex leagues.

Hopkins hasn't had more than four receptions in a game since Week 5. In that same span he’s had two 100-yard games, but the rest are below 60. Will Levis hasn’t boosted Hopkins’ value like many thought it would after that blow up game (which looks more like an anomaly) in Week 6. You’ll still want to ride with him as a mid-level flex play, but depending on him weekly isn’t going to fly. The Titans are still a run-first team with a young quarterback who needs more reps. That’s the name of the game. Look elsewhere if you have those options.

This one is interesting because as we all know, Nacua was cooking during the first half of the season. In a game where Matthew Stafford threw for 229 yards and four touchdowns, Nacua (and Cooper Kupp) didn’t get any of that love. In fact, Tutu Atwell led the team in receiving yards in Week 12. Nacua has one game over 70 yards in his last four and even with a hobbled Kupp the past two games, he hasn’t been able to go off like we’ve seen. Furthermore, we haven’t really seen a time where both Nacua and Kupp have huge statistical days. Is it time to perhaps move Nacua out of your receiver slot? Possibly as he now seeming more and more like a decent flex option.