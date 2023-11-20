Stock Up, Stock Down: Devin Singletary’s career breakthrough is what's best for Texans

Hey if you're still here, it's me again, hoping you're still alive in your fantasy football playoffs. Saquon Barkley, with no long-term contract in hand, is playing well for the Giants and fighting the good fight for our fantasy teams. On the other side, it's been rough for Cooper Kupp managers as he suffered another injury coming off a number of poor performances. Players are trending up and players are trending down, that's the name of the game, but who do you blame? No one, let's identify the next group heading into Week 12.

STOCK UP

Singletary is having a career breakthrough right before our eyes. After rushing for a career-high 150 yards in Week 10 against the Bengals, he followed that up with the second-best game of his career (from a rushing yards standpoint) going 22-112-1 against the Cardinals in Week 11. It's fair to wonder if Dameon Pierce even has a job when he returns. Last week, I had Pierce in the Stock Down portion of this article and this recent performance from Singletary isn't going to to do Pierce any favors. What helps Singletary as well is that Pierce hadn't performed admirably anyway. Singletary has been a spark for a Texans’ offense that couldn't run the ball in their first eight games. He's not going anywhere.

WR - D.J. Moore, Chicago Bears

Moore was WR48 without Justin Fields at quarterback and like clockwork he returned to fantasy dominance after a 7-96-1 performance (upon Fields’ return). That was good for WR6 in Week 11 (MNF pending) after Moore had been WR4 in his first five games with Fields under center. The Bears are currently in position to pick inside the Top 10 once again in the NFL draft, but the Fields and Moore connection has proven to be fruitful. It's a connection that should continue beyond 2023 and one that will certainly help you down the stretch in fantasy this season. He's back baby.

This one will be interesting as you'll have to monitor the injury status of Kenneth Walker who left with an oblique injury that Pete Carroll described as “legit”. Once Walker left the game, Charbonnet proceeded to take on 21 touches in Week 11, the most of his young career. In Week 10. Charbonnet totaled 10 touches for 62 yards so he was already trending towards having a more important role, but Walker missing time would put him in RB2 range despite the Seahawks' upcoming slate of game. With the 49ers (twice), Cowboys and Eagles on the schedule in the next four weeks, it'll be tough sledding no matter who’s toting the rock for Seattle. Fantasy rules say we have to chase the volume though right?

STOCK DOWN

Shame on me for not putting Jaylen Warren in the Stock Up portion of this column as he's the main reason that Harris’ has gone down. While Harris still out-touched Warren 13 to 12, you couldn't tell as Warren (recently named “starting” running back) was, like always, the more explosive and game-breaking player. Harris only rushed for 35 yards against the Browns and 17 of them came on a third-and-22 where the Browns played soft coverage to prevent the big pass play. Harris will still have a role, but it's evident that Warren almost single-handedly won the Steelers their Week 11 game against the Browns.

It's a bad time for those who still feel the need or “want to” to start Davis. It's a rollercoaster with very few high points. Davis saw zero targets in the Bills’ 32-6 over the Jets in Week 11 and it may not have been a mistake. He's caught a grand total of two receptions for 56 yards over his last three games. To give you an even bigger sample size, since Week 6 he's averaged three receptions for 34 yards per game and only scored once in that span, which has been good for WR61. Never mind Dalton Kincaid being more involved now, the more explosive Khalil Shakir has been taking over, as he's played more than 70% of the snaps in each of the last two games. All of this is not good for Davis’ value down the stretch.

I'm not sure it's even fair to put Hollywood Brown here because it's been such a small sample size since Kyler Murray’s return, but the returns, have not been great. Brown will have couple of games against the Rams and Steelers to get right before the Cardinals bye week, but he's caught only three passes for 46 yards in two games with Murray under center. Rondale Moore has the same amount of targets as him (and a touchdown) in that span. Hollywood is still the Cardinals WR1 no question, but being outperformed one week by Moore and the next by Greg Dortch is at least a little concerning. We expect Hollywood to bounce back.