Stock up, Stock down from Colts’ preseason loss to Bills

The Indianapolis Colts officially began the preseason with a 23-19 loss Saturday against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.

We got to see the starters take the field for the first quarter while the second and third teams got the majority of the work during the final three quarters of the game.

When taking stock of a player’s performance, it’s best to be fluid. A player’s stock will fall and rise throughout the preseason so none of this is set in stone. But it is important to take note of the narratives and storylines taking place as the regular season quickly approaches.

A player’s stock can be impacted by their performance or the type of snaps they receive during the preseason.

Here’s a look at the stock watch for the Colts following the preseason opener:

Stock Up: QB Anthony Richardson

Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Box score scouts will disagree with this while staying hung up on the interception Richardson threw on his first drive. The turnover was bad. There’s no way around it. There was a clear miscommunication, and Richardson forced a throw under pressure when he didn’t need to.

But the way he bounced back is far more indicative of his performance. The rookie showed solid command of the huddle on his final two drives and even dropped a beautiful ball in the bucket for Alec Pierce, who couldn’t finish the catch as he went to the ground. Had he completed the catch, it may have been a 34-yard touchdown.

There is a lot of work to be done for Richardson, especially when it comes to continuing progress on his footwork, but that’s what the entire season is about for him. This was his 14th start since he entered college, and though the box score may not reflect it on the surface, this was an encouraging outing for his debut.

Stock Down: G Emil Ekiyor

Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

It was a rough outing for the undrafted free-agent rookie out of Alabama. He worked with the second and third team as the right guard, struggling mightily to sustain his blocks. Ekiyor allowed multiple pressures and at least one sack. He’ll have two more preseason games to bounce back and prove he’s worthy of a roster spot.

Stock Up: RB Deon Jackson

Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

The backfield as a whole struggled throughout the preseason opener, but Jackson was by far the best of the bunch. He worked solely with the first-team offense taking six carries for 35 yards. In a crowded room where separation can be made at any moment, Jackson certainly looks like the leader with Jonathan Taylor and Zack Moss injured.

Stock Down: CB Kevin Toliver II

Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Toliver is a fringe roster player who’s looking to surprise the coaching staff in order to earn a spot. He didn’t help his case much working with the third-team defense against the Bills. Pro Football Focus credited Toliver with allowing six receptions on seven targets for 84 yards and a 116.7 passer rating. He’ll need some big bounce-back performances if he wants to make the roster.

Stock Up: CB Darrell Baker Jr.

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star

Baker Jr. came away with an impressive outing despite only playing six snaps. He forced a pass breakup on his only target, a third-down slant in which he showcased some extreme physicality on the release. The fact that he played all six snaps with the starters and then didn’t go back on the field signals he’s extremely high on the depth chart. One of the starting boundary roles appears his to lose at this point.

Stock Down: LB Segun Olubi

Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Olubi was flying around to the ball throughout the opener, which was encouraging to see. However, he struggled mightily in coverage. Some of it was matchup based when he was lined up in the slot against a player like Andy Isabella. That matchup likely wouldn’t happen in a real game. But he also got caught in the mesh of a rub concept that resulted in a touchdown for the Bills. According to Pro Football Focus, he allowed a 147.9 passer rating on six targets.

Stock Up: LT Arlington Hambright

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star

We haven’t talked enough about Hambright so he deserves some love here. Since rookie Jake Witt went down for the season with a hip injury, Hambright has been the one working as the second-team left tackle. Though he’s listed as a guard, he looked pretty comfortable on the edge, and the numbers back it up. Despite the struggles of the second and third-team offensive line, Hambright didn’t allow a single pressure on 21 pass-blocking snaps, according to Pro Football Focus. If he continues this trend, he may have a spot on the 53-man roster.

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire