Stock up, Stock down in Colts’ 45-26 loss to Titans

The Indianapolis Colts (7-4) fell back a game in the AFC playoff race when the Tennessee Titans (8-3) steamrolled them at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday.

The season is far from over for the Colts, who are still very much in the thick of the playoff hunt. However, it is likely that their best chances of making the playoffs come via the wild-card route.

As it is every week with the stock report, these are fluid narratives. They can change on a dime one week or continue a trend that has been taking place.

We’ve looked at the studs and duds and even the takeaways from the game. Now, here’s a look at the stock report following the Week 12 loss:

Stock Up: G/C Danny Pinter

AP Photo/Darron Cummings

The Colts were without starting center Ryan Kelly, which caused some great concern entering the matchup. But when it came down to it, that spot was the least of the Colts' worries. The rookie in Pinter had a solid day anchoring the interior offensive line in his first career start. He even earned some high praise from quarterback Philip Rivers. Pinter allowed just two pressures on 53 pass-blocking snaps, per Pro Football Focus. The Colts hope Kelly can return next week against the Texans, but this was very encouraging for the development of the fifth-round pick.

Stock Down: CB Rock Ya-Sin

AP Photo/Michael Conroy

Ya-Sin finds himself on this list again but partly for a different reason. The second-year cornerback was essentially benched for a major chunk of the game after a costly drive in the first half. He committed two penalties on third downs that would have seen the drive end had he not been so grabby. The future is still bright for Ya-Sin, but it would be inaccurate to say this stretch of games has been kind to the Temple product.

Stock Up: WR T.Y. Hilton

AP Photo/Zach Bolinger

Finally, we got to see a vintage game from The Ghost. Hilton finished with four receptions on five targets for a team-high 81 receiving yards. He also ended a 14-game drought by finding the end zone during garbage time in the fourth quarter. Hilton also drew a defensive pass interference call in the end zone that led to a Colts touchdown shortly after. Hilton has had a down year, but it was nice to see him show some life as the Colts hit the home stretch of the season.

Story continues

Stock Down: OT Le'Raven Clark

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

We've been here before. Clark was on this last after a ghastly performance against the Browns in Week 5. Stepping in for the injured Anthony Castonzo, who appears to have an MCL-related injury, Clark struggled in maintaining his blocks throughout the day. He allowed four pressures on 43 pass-blocking snaps while rushing the progressions for Rivers for the majority of the day. If anything, it shows the Colts need to make the offensive tackle position a major priority this offseason.

Stock Up: RB Nyheim Hines

AP Photo/Darron Cummings

The Colts were without rookie Jonathan Taylor, who was coming off of arguably his best game as a pro. Taylor was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list as a close contact and had to miss the game. However, Hines stepped into a big role as he saw 65% of the snaps that included 10 carries for 29 rushing yards and eight receptions on 10 targets for 66 receiving yards. It is clear who the next man up is in the backfield.

Stock Up: DT DeForest Buckner

AP Photo/Zach Bolinger

As if his stock could get any higher, it was painfully obvious what Buckner means to this defense. After testing positive for COVID-19, the Colts were without their best player on Sunday. Not only has Buckner been a force as a pass rusher, but he's also been a major cog in the run defense. They missed his game greatly on Sunday, and that is likely the biggest reason that Derrick Henry went for 178 yards and three touchdowns.