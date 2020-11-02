Stock up, stock down from Colts’ 41-21 win over the Lions

The Indianapolis Colts (5-2) will be moving on to the most difficult part of their schedule now following the 41-21 win over the Detroit Lions (3-4) on Sunday, which was an encouraging victory on the road.

We saw a bit of a change in the backfield as the Colts rode the hot hand of Jordan Wilkins in the second half, benching rookie Jonathan Taylor. We also saw another strong performance from quarterback Philip Rivers.

As is the case every week, the stock report can fluctuate on a weekly basis. Sometimes it’s a bit reactionary from just the previous week. Other times it can be taking notice of a trend taking place.

Here’s a look at the stock report for the Colts following the Week 8 win: