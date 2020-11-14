Stock up, Stock down from Colts’ 34-17 win over Titans

The Indianapolis Colts (6-3) came away with a big 34-17 win over the Tennessee Titans (6-3) on Thursday night at Nissan Stadium.

It was one of those games that can be categorized as a complete team win. All three phases of the team made big plays. From the passing game to the special teams unit coming through, the Colts enjoyed a well-rounded win.

The stock report remains fluid. Some players are riding a trend that has been taking place for weeks while other could reverse their stock the following the game.

Here’s the stock report for the Colts in Week 10:

Stock Up: CB T.J. Carrie

AP Photo/Ben Margot

The veteran cornerback hasn't held a massive role during the 2020 season but when he's on the field, he's making plays. Aggressive at the catch point, Carrie had two pass breakups on Thursday night and scooped up the blocked punt for a touchdown in the second half. He has filled in nicely when needed for the most part and rose his stock with a solid performance.

Stock Down: RB Jonathan Taylor

AP Photo/Ben Margot

You had to know this one was coming. Taylor had another rough outing on the ground. He took seven carries for 12 yards even though he looked sprite in the passing game on his two receptions. Taylor is struggling to make defenders miss while the play-calling seems bland when he's in the game. Even so, Taylor has essentially lost his role in the offense since coming out of the bye week and has been outplayed and out-snapped in each of the last three weeks.

Stock Up: WR Michael Pittman Jr.

IndyStar

The rookie wideout finally broke out with a big game on Thursday night, and it was spectacular. The second-round pick had seven receptions on eight targets for 101 yards—all of which were a team-high. Pittman Jr. has led the Colts in targets over the last two weeks and is seemingly carving out his role in the offense. A big second half could be on the way for the rookie.

Stock Down: DE Ben Banogu

AP Photo/Michael Conroy

Maybe it was game-script like Week 9 against the Ravens where the Colts knew they would have to focus on stopping the run. Regardless, Banogu was a healthy scratch for the second week in a row. This isn't a time to panic yet. It's disappointing that he isn't getting on the field, but the Colts have long maintained that they have a long-term look on their edge rushers. So even though there is still plenty of hope that Banogu can be an impact player, his stock does take a hit after two consecutive healthy scratches.

Stock Up: RB Nyheim Hines

AP Photo/Ben Margot

This one is obvious. With some inconsistent usage this season. Hines has been all over the place. But he was dominant on Thursday night leading the backfield in every category. He led the way in snaps played (56%) while taking 12 carries for 70 yards and a touchdown. He was a weapon in the passing game as well catching five of six targets for 45 yards and a touchdown. It was a Nyheim Hines game on his birthday.