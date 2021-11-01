Stock up, stock down from Colts’ 34-31 loss to Titans

The Indianapolis Colts (3-5) couldn’t get the job done at home on Sunday as they dropped a crucial divisional rematch, 34-31, against the Tennessee Titans (6-2) in overtime.

The Week 8 contest was close throughout even after the Colts got out to a quick 14-0 lead in the first quarter. By the time halftime rolled around, it was a three-point game. The Colts nearly gave the game away at the end of the fourth quarter and needed some magic to put together a game-tying drive at the end of regulation.

However, the reckless decision-making from Carson Wentz doomed the Colts in overtime, and it simply added another reason as to why this team has failed to finish against winning teams.

Here’s a look at the stock report from the overtime loss in Week 8:

Stock Up: Michael Pittman Jr.

AP Photo/AJ Mast

Even with T.Y. Hilton returning to the mix from a quad injury, it’s clear Pittman Jr. is the alpha in the passing game. Before Hilton exited with a concussion, Pittman Jr. had 10 targets in the first half alone. He wound up finishing with 15 targets for 10 receptions, 86 yards and two touchdowns. The passing game runs through the second-year wideout. This is the third time this season he’s recorded above a 30% target share in a single game. He came up clutch with several grabs and has truly established himself as the alpha.

Stock Down: RG Mark Glowinski

AP Photo/Terrance Williams

This has mostly to do with the role Glowinski has now. It appears there is a change at the right guard position, and it took a dramatic swing on Sunday. Though the Colts have said Glowinski and fellow veteran Chris Reed would split snaps, it was all the latter on Sunday. Glowinski played just 5% of the team’s offensive snaps. Since becoming the starter in Week 6 of the 2018 season, Glowinski has never been challenged for that role. Now, he has and his stock has plummeted to being a reserve.

Stock Up: DL Dayo Odeyingbo

Justin Casterline/Getty Images

Story continues

We finally got to see the highly-anticipated rookie make his debut on Sunday. Even though he played just under a quarter of the defensive snaps, it was still enough to show some promise. Furthermore, he wound up playing more one more snap than Kemoko Turay despite this being his first game ever. It will be interesting to see if the Colts will limit him on a short week, but the arrow is pointing up for the second-round pick.

Stock Down: DE Kemoko Turay

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Turay actually had himself a solid day as a pass rusher so this is less about the production he gave and more about his role moving forward. According to Pro Football Focus, Turay had two pressures on just seven pass-rushing snaps. But as alluded to earlier, he was out-snapped by the rookie Odeyingbo in his debut. The latter’s role is only going to grow more, especially given his versatility. It’s also clear that he can’t be trusted on run downs so he has to make that much more of an impact as a pass rusher. It didn’t help that he recorded two crucial penalties when the Colts were trying to get off the field. Unless Turay survives the trade deadline and has a second-half breakout, he’s likely looking at a much-reduced role if the rookie continues to emerge.

Stock Up: LT Eric Fisher

AP Photo/Zach Bolinger

Hopefully, this is a sign of good things to come. Fisher may have played his best game of the season on Sunday. The protection from the offensive line was strong for the most part, and that starts with a solid game from Fisher at left tackle. According to Pro Football Focus, Fisher allowed just two total pressures on 60 pass-blocking snaps. If the Colts can continue to get this kind of performance from the veteran, the offense will benefit greatly from it.

Stock Up: LB Bobby Okereke

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The third-year linebacker was hungry on Sunday, and it showed up greatly in the run game. The Colts were able to stop Derrick Henry from wrecking the game, containing him to just 68 rushing yards on 28 carries. Okereke led that charge and was credited with 10(!) defensive stops on the day, per Pro Football Focus. To put that into perspective, no other player had more than three defensive stops on Sunday. It was a big game for Okereke, who seems to be more aggressive with his run defense.

Stock Down: QB Carson Wentz

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Big moments are what define athletes. Wentz had a chance to prove to the fanbase that the last month of stellar play was building to something great. He had a chance to put the team on his back and win the game. He had the chance to prove the Colts can end their skid against teams with a winning record. But he came up short. When the Colts needed it most, Wentz threw a pair of interceptions. The screen play was a terrible call by Frank Reich at the goal line. There is no denying that. Wentz still had a chance to throw that ball in the dirt and failed to do so.

The overtime interception that doomed the Colts was horrid, especially considering he had a wide-open Jonathan Taylor with nothing but grass in front of him. Instead, he forced a throw into triple coverage.

Wentz wasn’t all bad on Sunday. But he was far too erratic when the game was on the line and when the big moment came, he reverted to playing hero ball rather than rely on what made him a productive quarterback over the last month.

1

1