Stock up, Stock down from Colts’ 30-18 win over 49ers

The Indianapolis Colts (3-4) gutted out a big win over the San Francisco 49ers (2-4) despite playing through what was dubbed a “bomb cyclone,” which was essentially inclement weather consisting of heavy rain and strong winds.

The Colts got the ground game going against the 49ers and were able to hit some explosive plays in the passing game despite the weather. Defensively, the Colts weren’t all that strong against the run but were extremely opportunistic when it came to turnovers.

Here is the stock report from the Week 7 win in prime-time:

Stock Up: RG Chris Reed

It will be interesting to see how the Colts go forward with this situation. With the return of Quenton Nelson at left guard, his replacement in Reed was put into a rotation at right guard with starter Mark Glowinski. Given the latter’s inconsistencies this season, it made sense to see if Reed would provide a boost. He was able to do just that in the run game, opening lanes for Jonathan Taylor on his 65% snap count, which was more than Glowinkski’s 35%. Reed was also solid in pass protection, having not allowed a pressure on 24 pass-blocking snaps, per Pro Football Focus.

Stock Down: DE Ben Banogu

I know. We’ve been here so many times that Banogu shouldn’t have any stock left. But things just continue to sprial down for him. In a game where Kemoko Turay was inactive due to a groin injury, Banogu didn’t see a single defensive snap. It appears his time with the Colts will be coming to an end. It wouldn’t be a shock if he’s dealt at the trade deadline or let go before the 2022 season starts because it’s clear the coaching staff has zero faith in him.

Stock Up: WR Michael Pittman Jr.

After being taken out of the game by the Houston Texans in Week 6, Pittman Jr. came back to show why he can be the future of the wide receiver room. He’s truly making a second-year leap and put that on display during the prime-time game. Pittman Jr. caught all four of his targets for 104 yards and the game-sealing touchdown in the fourth quarter. He also drew two crucial defensive pass interference calls to help set the Colts up at the goal line. He’s turning into the alpha right before our eyes.

Stock Down: S Andrew Sendejo

Replacing Julian Blackmon is a near-impossible task given the impact he has made over the last two seasons. But he’s out for the remainder of the year with a torn Achilles. Sendejo has been the main one filling in for Blackmon at free safety, but he’s quickly showing that reinforcements will need to be brought in. The lack of consistent tackling and angles continue to be an issue. If the Colts want improved play at safety, they are going to have to look elsewhere.

Stock Up: DE Kwity Paye

Though we have yet to see a breakout game from the first-round pick, this was a step in the right direction. Paye registered three pressures and three run stops on the night, according to Pro Football Focus. One of his pressures helped force a turnover and gave Al-Quadin Muhammad a sack fumble. Hopefully, the rookie can build on this performance and become more of a stable asset against the pass.

