Stock up, stock down from Colts’ 28-16 loss to Seahawks

The Indianapolis Colts (0-1) found themselves on the wrong end of a paltry 28-16 loss against the Seattle Seahawks (1-0) on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium.

This certainly wasn’t the way the Colts wanted to open the season. It was a poor outing on both sides of the ball in which Indy looked outmatched and outcoached by a Seahawks team that proved to be better in many aspects of the game.

The stock report is fluid. It can change week-to-week based on a player’s performance so it’s best to not get too high or too low. Regardless, there were players who helped their stock on Sunday while others saw their stock fall.

Here is the stock report from the Colts’ Week 1 loss against the Seahawks:

Stock Up: QB Carson Wentz

Justin Casterline/Getty Images

One of the few bright spots on the offensive side of the ball, Wentz had a solid day. He was under pressure for the majority of the afternoon and still found a way to put up a solid stat line. He was 25/38 (65.8%) for 251 yards, two touchdowns and a 102.0 passer rating. There are certainly some throws that Wentz would like to have back, along with the botched snap on a fourth-down attempt that appears to be mostly his fault. However, this was an encouraging outing for Wentz's debut. If the Colts can clean up their protection packages, the offense will improve.

Stock Down: LT Julién Davenport

Justin Casterline/Getty Images

The Colts desperately need to see the return of Eric Fisher. Sunday's outing proved just how valuable pass protection will be in this offense. Davenport struggled mightily in both pass protection and run blocking against an aggressive Seahawks front. On two separate occasions, Davenport allowed a sack on third down to kill a drive. He also got very little consistent push in the run game to seal the edge for Jonathan Taylor and Nyheim Hines. There is a chance Fisher returns in Week 2, and the Colts will need it against the Rams' front seven.

Stock Up: WR Zach Pascal

AP Photo/AJ Mast

As expected, the Colts stayed true to the mantra of spreading the ball around. Pascal led the entire wide receiver room in targets despite seeing just five of them on Sunday. Even so, the man did what he does best: catch touchdown passes. Pascal caught four of his five targets for 43 yards and two touchdowns. This shouldn't really be a surprise given what we saw in training camp, but it's clear Pascal and Wentz have a solid connection. This is especially true in the red zone. With T.Y. Hilton still on the injured reserve list, Pascal will be right at the top of the wide receiver depth chart.

Stock Down: LB Bobby Okereke

AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall

Now a full-time starter at the MIKE position, Okereke struggled mightily on Sunday. The third-year linebacker, who is typically solid in both phases of the game, looked out of sorts. He had several missed tackles, including one where Seahawks tight end Will Dissly easily threw him to the ground, while his work in coverage left much to be desired. Okereke is a smart and talented linebacker so he will likely bounce back. But Sunday wasn't too kind to his stock as the man in the middle of the Colts defense.

Stock Up: WR Mike Strachan

AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall

The rookie seventh-round pick didn't have a major impact on the game, but he was solid when he got his chances. Strachan caught both of his targets on the day for 26 yards. Both of those receptions came in big moments on third down to convert for the offense. As Michael Pittman Jr. struggled to gain separation as the unit's true WR1, Strachan made some nice plays in his debut.

Stock Down: DE Ben Banogu

Leon Halip/Getty Images

After a strong showing at training camp and in the preseason, there was plenty of optimism that Banogu had put his embattled first two seasons behind him. With Kemoko Turay out with a groin injury, there was also hope a bigger role would be waiting for Banogu in the opener. However, it just wound up being more of the same. The third-year defensive end played just six snaps on defense Sunday. That doesn't seem like the type of player set for a breakout. If Turay is healthy in Week 2, there's a good chance Banogu is a healthy scratch, which isn't a good look for the TCU product's future.

Stock Up: DE Al-Quadin Muhammad

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

As Kemoko Turay misses time with a groin injury and Tyquan Lewis works his way through a shoulder injury, Muhammad is seeing his role increase greatly. On Sunday, he played 38 defensive snaps, which was just three behind rookie Kwity Paye for the second-most among Colts edge rushers. While his game doesn't bring about much excitement, it's clear he's going to be a starter while Turay is out and as long as the shoulder limits Lewis.

Stock Down: WR Michael Pittman Jr.

Jenna Watson/IndyStar

Maybe I was expecting too much from the second-year wideout. But with T.Y. Hilton down and after a strong training camp, Pittman Jr. had the chance to establish himself as the leader in the passing offense. He did the opposite of that on Sunday, garnering just four targets and registering an uninspiring 9.7 yards per reception. With a tough matchup against Jalen Ramsey coming in Week 2, Pittman Jr.'s season is likely to get off to a slow start.

