Stock up, stock down from Colts’ 27-24 loss to Rams

The Indianapolis Colts (0-2) made a valiant effort in a comeback attempt but ultimately fell against the Los Angeles Rams (2-0) at Lucas Oil Stadium in Week 2.

The 27-24 loss marks the first time the Colts have gone 0-2 under head coach Frank Reich with the last time being the 2017 season. The Colts had their chances to be leading for the majority of this contest but couldn’t get out of their own way.

Per usual, it should be stated that the stock report is fluid. It can change week-to-week based on a player’s performance so it’s best to not get too high or too low. Regardless, there were players who helped their stock on Sunday while others saw their stock fall.

Here is the stock report from the Colts’ Week 2 loss:

Stock Up: WR Michael Pittman Jr.

The second-year wideout had a career day against the Rams. He set career-highs in targets (12), receptions (8) and receiving yards (123). It was nice to see Pittman Jr. take over the passing offense after having close to no impact in Week 1. Now, he gets to take on a struggling Titans secondary in Week 3.

Stock Down: LB Bobby Okereke

AP Photo/AJ Mast

It hasn't been the most encouraging two weeks for the third-year linebacker. Taking over as the starting MIKE, Okereke appears to be a bit passive when it comes to attacking his run fits, and he's struggling to consistently get off blocks. If the Colts defense is to turn things around, they need Okereke to take more of a command in the middle of the field.

Stock Up: K Rodrigo Blankenship

AP Photo/Michael Conroy

The second-year kicker appears to be continuing his perfect preseason. Blankenship was perfect on his three field-goal attempts from 48, 46 and 35 yards. He also converted his only extra-point attempt.

Stock Down: CB T.J. Carrie

Jenna Watson/IndyStar

It was clear the Rams had a plan to target Carrie throughout the game. According to Pro Football Focus, Carrie was targeted five times while allowing four receptions for 87 yards. As the third cornerback in the room, Carrie has to improve as long as Xavier Rhodes is out.

Stock Up: LG Quenton Nelson

AP Photo/Zach Bolinger

It's hard for Nelson's stock to rise higher than it already is, but he showed why he's arguably the best guard in the NFL. Despite dealing with a back injury, Nelson appeared to be the only one that could contain Aaron Donald. Nelson didn't allow a pressure on Sunday for the second week in a row.

Stock Down: OT Julién Davenport

AP Photo/Zach Bolinger

After allowing six pressures from the left tackle spot in Week 1, Davenport shifted over to right tackle to fill in for the inactive Braden Smith. He didn't fare much better, though. Davenport was credited with allowing seven pressures on the day while working mostly at right tackle. At this point, it may be time to try rookie Will Fries on the edge if Braden Smith can't go.

Stock Up: LT Eric Fisher

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Making his debut coming off of a torn Achilles, Fisher was solid holding down the blindside. He didn't play every snap (49-of-67), but he showed that he can be an above-average option on the edge. Once he gets more comfortable physically, the Colts may once again have a dominant left side.

Stock Down: TE Kylen Granson

Leon Halip/Getty Images

This has to do more with Granson's role than anything. The rookie tight end saw just six snaps in the game on Sunday as the Colts opted to use more wide receivers and running backs. The dynamic pass-catcher has potential, but we may be waiting longer for him to make an impact.

