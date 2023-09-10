Stock up, stock down from Colorado’s slashing of the Cornhuskers

The Coach Prime era in Boulder is off to a great start. After defeating TCU in Week 1, the Colorado Buffaloes moved to 2-0 on the young season with a 36-14 beatdown of the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Saturday.

Offensively, things didn’t come quite as easy as they did in Week 1 against the Horned Frogs. But defensively, the Buffs stepped up and played well for four quarters.

Colorado quarterback Sheduer Sanders, though, still put together a special performance to help lead the Buffs to victory over the rival Cornhuskers.

With Week 2 now complete for head coach Deion Sanders’ Buffaloes, let’s take a look at whose stock is up and whose stock is down.

Stock up: Xavier Weaver

Xavier Weaver was Sanders’ favorite target on Saturday with 11 catches for 170 yards and one touchdown.

Stock down: Colorado fans' premature field rush

The Colorado faithful were a little too eager to celebrate the win as several students and fans decided to rush the field with one second left on the game clock.

However, Buffs fans should still be proud of their efforts on Saturday. Folsom Field was rocking and the college football world took notice of Colorado’s passionate fan base.

Stock up: Jordan Domineck

After being held in check last week, Jordan Domineck made his presence felt against the Cornhuskers, totaling four tackles and 2.5 TFLs.

Stock down: Colorado's effort to establish the run

Leading up to this week’s matchup with Nebraska, Coach Prime mentioned that Colorado needed to do a better job on the ground to create more balance. Dylan Edwards and Anthony Hankerson both ran the ball well against Nebraska, but there still wasn’t enough effort to create balance to take some of the load off of Shedeur Sanders.

Stock up: Shedeur Sanders' Heisman campaign

Shedeur Sanders continued to play at a high level. With his 393 passing yards and two touchdowns against Nebraska, Sanders has now passed for 903 yards and seven touchdowns in just two games. He has also yet to throw an interception.

