Stock up, stock down from Colorado’s epic double OT win over Colorado State

Just like the rest of the college football season so far, the 2023 edition of the Rocky Mountain Showdown did not disappoint.

Despite being down by eight points with just over two minutes left in regulation, Shedeur Sanders and the Buffs offense pulled off a magical 98-yard drive for a touchdown before capping off the comeback with a two-point conversion that would send the game into overtime. There, Colorado would eventually win the contest, 43-35.

The Buffs are now 3-0 heading into a key Pac-12 matchup with the Oregon Ducks in Eugene next week.

With Week 3 complete for head coach Deion Sanders’ Buffaloes, let’s take a look at which stocks are up and which stocks are down.

Stock up: Folsom Field

The environment at Folsom Field was completely electric on Saturday night. The Colorado faithful showed up and showed out against the Rams as Folsom continues to be one of the best gameday environments in college football.

Stock down: Colorado's inability to make defensive adjustments

It seemed like every time you turned around, Colorado State was hitting a wide-open receiver on a shallow drag and for some reason, defensive coordinator Charles Kelly did not have an answer for it. For the Buffs to keep up with the big dogs, Kelly and the defensive staff are going to have to do a better job at making in-game adjustments.

Stock up: Michael Harrison

Tight end Michel Harrison showed up when the Buffs needed him on Saturday night. Harrison made clutch play after clutch play for Shedeur Sanders and the Buffs offense, and I am not sure Colorado would have won the game without him.

Stock down: Discipline

Colorado committed 10 penalties for 82 yards on Saturday night and that is completely unacceptable. Playing with discipline is key to long-term success and committing that many penalties will get you beat more times than not. Fortunately for the Buffs, the Rams were much worse in that department. Colorado State committed 17 total penalties for 187 yards.

Stock up: The Rocky Mountain Showdown

The Rocky Mountain Showdown is back! Coach Prime and Rams head coach Jay Norvell brought energy back into a historic rivalry and have also introduced a new age of excitement and chippiness to the matchup. This contest should be played annually for all college football fans to enjoy.

