Stock up, stock down from Colorado’s epic win over TCU

To say that the Deion Sanders era of Colorado football got off to an epic start might be the understatement of the century as the Buffs pulled off an incredible 45-42 upset victory over the No. 17 TCU Horned Frogs.

Colorado had a multitude of players step up and make impactful plays on both sides of the ball but none were as impressive as two-way superstar Travis Hunter.

Many analysts throughout the country questioned Coach Prime and his unorthodox approach to rebuilding this Colorado program but as my grandmother would say, “The proof is in the pudding.”

Here’s a look at the stocks that rose and fell after Colorado’s sensational season-opening win over TCU:

Stock up: Travis Hunter

Travis Hunter was simply splendid in his Colorado debut. The two-way star made impactful, game-changing plays at both receiver and cornerback. Hunter finished with 11 catches for 119 yards while totaling three tackles and an interception on defense. Hunter might be the best overall football player in the country.

Stock down: Colorado's run defense

The Buffs surrendered over 250 yards on the ground to TCU and struggled tp consistently stop the Horned Frogs’ physical rushing attack. Even if you take away TCU’s long run of 74 yards, the Buffs still gave up a boatload of yards on the ground. Suring up the rush defense will be a point of emphasis in the coming weeks.

Stock up: The Shedeur Sanders-Dylan Edwards combo

Opposing teams will struggle to slow down Colorado’s offensive duo of Sheduer Sanders and Dylan Edwards. Sanders threw for a ridiculous 510 yards and four touchdowns while Edwards totaled over 150 yards of total offense with four scores. Good luck to opponents trying to slow down this duo.

Stock down: O-line movement in the run game

Colorado’s offensive line struggled to get a lot of movement in the run game against TCU. The Buffs mustered just 55 yards rushing as a team, a number that will not win you a lot of football games. It’s obviously still early, but the O-line will need to improve in that area.

Stock up: Coach Prime's culture

You can’t deny the impact or the effectiveness of Deion Sanders and the culture he has already built in Boulder. Despite a roster turnover unlike anything we have ever seen before, Coach Prime somehow managed to get his team to believe in his vision and one another, which led to one of the most unlikely upset victories of the 2023 season.

