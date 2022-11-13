Stock Up, Stock Down: Bringing the Golden Boot back to the Boot

In Brian Kelly’s first season as the head coach of the LSU Tigers, he will coach in Atlanta for an SEC Championship.

The Tigers played in an ugly game on the road in Fayetteville, Arkansas, on Saturday but came away with a 13-10 win.

The story of the game was Harold Perkins. He tied the school record for most sacks in a game with four and he added two forced fumbles to that stat to make him the first Power Five player since Ohio State’s Chase Young in 2019 to have four sacks and two forced fumbles in one game.

LSU survived the trap game against Arkansas and the Tigers are bringing the Golden Boot back to the Boot.

Stock Up: Harold Perkins Jr.

Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Ladies and gentlemen, I present to you the best freshman in the country. Perkins is the best linebacker in the state of Louisiana since Bobby Boucher. Today he tied a school record with four sacks. Add to that he had two forced fumbles and what an incredible game he had. He’s the first Power Five player since Chase Young in 2019 to have four sacks and two forced fumbles in one game.

Stock Down: Turnovers

(Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

The Tigers had another rough first quarter as they had two turnovers in their first three drives of the ballgame. An interception and a fumble helped give the Razorbacks a lot of hope early. Thankfully, the LSU defense was spectacular.

Stock Up: Surviving the trap

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

All week long LSU’s trip to Fayetteville, Arkansas was viewed as a trap game for the Tigers. Coming off of a very emotional win over Alabama at home, many speculated that LSU may still be hungover from that win, but LSU avoided the trap with a 13-10 win.

Stock down: Passing game

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

I’m not sure if it was the weather or the inability for receivers to get open, but the passing game was not working today for LSU. [autotag]Jayden Daniels[/autotag] finished the game 8-15 with 86 yards and an interception.

Stock Up: SEC WEST CHAMPIONS

Story continues

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

In Brian Kelly’s first season as the head coach of the LSU Tigers, LSU won the SEC West for the first time since 2019. LSU will take a trip to Atlanta, Georgia, to play for the SEC Championship against Georgia (probably).

[listicle id=60558]

[vertical-gallery id=60585]

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire