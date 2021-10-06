Stock up, stock down from Bears’ Week 4 win

The Chicago Bears recorded their second win of the season with a 24-14 victory over the Detroit Lions, where the offense finally found its rhythm behind David Montgomery, Justin Fields and new play caller Bill Lazor.

The Bears improved to 2-2 on the season heading into a six-game stretch that’s their most difficult of the season.

Now that the dust has settled, we’re taking a look at which players saw their stock rise and which players saw their stock dip during the win.

Stock up: OLB Robert Quinn

Robert Quinn has looked like a completely different player this year — in the best possible way for the Bears. This was the player they shelled out a hefty contract for, and it’s translated to success for Quinn and Khalil Mack as the Bears lead the NFL in sacks (15) through Week 4. Quinn leads the team with 4.5 sacks this season, where he’s recorded at least 0.5 sack in every game this season.

Stock up: WR Darnell Mooney

Darnell Mooney finally got a chance to shine this season, and he didn’t disappoint as the Bears got a glimpse at what we can expect from the Mooney and Justin Fields connection for years to come. Mooney had a career day with 125 receiving yards on five catches, including a 64-yard reception, also a career-high. We finally got a glimpse at what Mooney should be able to do in this offense, and it only took an accurate quarterback to do it.

Stock up: OC Bill Lazor

It was obvious after the Bears’ first drive that it was Bill Lazor calling plays for the offense. An emphasis on the run — with nine rushes on a 12-play, 75-yard touchdown drive — was the dead giveaway. Unlike Matt Nagy, Lazor put Justin Fields in a position to succeed, whether it was rolling him out, putting him under center or leaning on the run game. The hope is, whether it’s Fields or Andy Dalton in Week 5, that Lazor will continue calling plays. Because it’s the only time when this offense has looked competent in the last two years where he’s been in charge.

Stock up: ILB Alec Ogletree

With Danny Trevathan starting the year on injured reserve, Alec Ogletree had an opportunity to earn the starting job on a more permanent basis. And it looks like he’s done just that following an impressive outing against the Lions. Ogletree led the team with 12 tackles, including a tackle for loss, and a pass deflection that saved a touchdown on fourth and goal early in the game. Ogletree was all over the field, and it should be him and Roquan Smith moving forward.

Stock up: QB Justin Fields

Turns out with an adequate play caller and game plan that Justin Fields kid is pretty good. Fields flashed everything the Bears loved about him when they traded up to get him. While his stat line wasn’t anything extraordinary, he opened up the downfield passing attack in a way that Bears fans haven’t seen in a long time. Fields completed four passes of more than 20 yards and five of 15-plus yards, including some beautiful deep balls to Darnell Mooney and Allen Robinson. He showed there’s no going back to Andy Dalton. And yet, Matt Nagy will still try to do just that.

Stock up: RB David Montgomery

David Montgomery has been the best running back in the NFC through these first four weeks, and he showed why in Sunday’s win against the Lions. Montgomery recorded his second 100-yard rushing game of the season, rushing for 106 yards on 23 carries and two touchdowns. The bad news is Montgomery suffered a knee sprain in the fourth quarter of the win, which means he’ll be sidelined around 4-5 weeks. But the good news is it isn’t a season-ending injury.

Stock up: OLB Trevis Gipson

Trevis Gipson has certainly made an impression during his second NFL season, and he had his best performance to date in Sunday’s win against the Lions. Gipson recorded his first career sack and added 4 tackles, including 2 for a loss, 1 QB hit and 1 pass breakup. Gipson has made the most of his opportunities since being a healthy scratch in Week 2, and the future looks bright for the former fifth-round pick.

Stock up: Bears O-line

Following a disastrous Week 3 outing, the Bears offensive line rebounded with an impressive game against the Lions. Chicago allowed just one sack of Justin Fields, a far cry from the nine against the Browns, and that lone sack was actually on Fields. The Bears O-line did a great job in run blocking, where they totaled 188 yards on the ground, and they did a good job in pass protection for Fields, who was able to open things up downfield. The O-line will face a challenge against the Raiders in Week 5.

Stock down: HC Matt Nagy

Matt Nagy made the right decision to hand over play-calling duties to Bill Lazor and ride with rookie quarterback Justin Fields. And the results were indicative of how Nagy has hurt this offense over the years. But when Nagy had a chance to stick with Fields, and essentially Lazor’s play calling, he chose to reiterate his stance that Andy Dalton will be the starting quarterback when healthy. One step forward and 10 steps back for Nagy.

Stock down: TE Cole Kmet

There were high hopes for Cole Kmet in Year 2, but he just hasn’t delivered. While he’s become more involved on offense, his production has been nonexistent. In Sunday’s win against the Lions, Kmet had just 1 catch for 6 yards on 3 targets. When Justin Fields made an impressive play to buy time and get the ball to Kmet, he fell to the ground before the ball got there on what would’ve been a big gain. It’s hard not to start mentally comparing Kmet to another second-round tight end that wound up being a bust. He’s been better than Adam Shaheen, but we’re going to need to start seeing more production from Kmet both in the pass game and as a blocker.

