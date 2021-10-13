Stock up, stock down from Bears’ Week 5 win

The Chicago Bears pulled off an upset with a 20-9 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders last Sunday, where Chicago played complimentary football to get their first road win of the year.

The Bears improved to 3-2 on the season, and they have a chance to take over first place in the NFC North if they can pull an upset against the Green Bay Packers.

Now that the dust has settled, we’re taking a look at which players saw their stock rise and which players saw their stock dip during the win.

Stock up: OLB Khalil Mack

Jeff Bottari/Getty Images

Khalil Mack finally got his revenge on his former team that traded him to the Bears back in 2018. Not only did the Bears deliver a 20-9 defeat to one of the NFL’s top offenses, but Mack was a big reason for that success. Mack got a sack on former teammate and friend Derek Carr, and he should’ve had another one after sacking Carr on a failed two-point conversion, which doesn’t count. Mack now leads the Bears with 5.0 sacks on the season, which brings Chicago’s total to 18 sacks, which continues to lead the NFL.

Stock up: RBs Khalil Herbert, Damien Williams

Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

The Bears run game is in good hands without David Montgomery, who is sidelined for another 2-3 games with a knee sprain. While Chicago will be glad to get Montgomery back, Damien Williams and rookie Khalil Herbert were impressive in his absence. They combined for 34 carries for 139 yards and a touchdown, which included some nice runs that kept the chains moving. Both Williams and Herbert averaged more than 4 yards per carry. Look for the Bears to establish the run in Week 6 against a Packers run defense giving up 102 rushing yards per game.

Stock up: QB Justin Fields

Chris Unger/Getty Images

Justin Fields’ stock is up after he survived the Raiders game without a serious injury after taking a shot to the ribs and hyperextending his knee. The dude is a warrior, and he proved exactly why. While Fields hasn’t had that breakout game yet, he’s quietly developing while the Bears are winning games. Chicago leaned heavily on the run game, and they’re not asking Fields to do everything early on in his rookie season. But Fields made some clutch plays, including a third-down strike to Darnell Mooney in the fourth quarter to keep a drive moving. Every game won’t be like that, and Fields will be asked to do more, which could happen as early as this week against the Packers.

Stock up: DC Sean Desai

Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

What Sean Desai has managed to accomplish with this defense this season has been nothing short of spectacular, especially after a Week 1 performance where they looked terrible. Through these first five weeks, we’ve seen Desai find creative ways to generate success in the pass rush and mix up different coverages to keep offenses on their toes. His most impressive gameplan to date came last Sunday against the Raiders, where Chicago managed to hold a top-scoring offense to just 9 points and left quarterback Derek Carr feeling the heat. And this is just five games in. There’s plenty more from Desai as he puts his mark on this defense.

Stock up: OLB Trevis Gipson

AP Photo/David Becker

Trevis Gipson has gotten off to an encouraging start in his second season. Gipson has had an impressive two games, recording a sack in back-to-back games. With Jeremiah Attaochu out for the year with a torn pec, look for Gipson to see more significant reps in relief of Khalil Mack or Robert Quinn. This could be the year where Gipson, who was drafted as a project in the fifth round in 2020, puts it together.

Stock up: K Cairo Santos

Chris Unger/Getty Images

During a weekend where NFL kickers missed 13 kicks (field goals or extra points), Bears kicker Cairo Santos was clutch with two fourth-quarter field goals to help preserve Chicago’s upset win. Santos connected on two 46-yard field goals to extend his streak to 34 consecutive made field goals, which remains the longest active streak in the NFL.

Stock up: Bears offensive line

Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Following the disaster that was the Cleveland loss, there’s been a shift on offense with new offensive play caller Bill Lazor, and everyone else on offense has stepped up, including the Bears offensive line. The O-line has had back-to-back impressive outings, where they’re playing tough, physical football as Chicago leaned heavily on the run game in Sunday’s win against the Raiders. Whether it was James Daniels body slamming a defensive lineman or Elijah Wilkinson stepping in for an injured Germain Ifedi and setting a nasty tone or 39-year-old Jason Peters having his way with Yannick Ngakoue, it was an impressive outing for the O-line.

Stock down: DL Mario Edwards

AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn

The Bears were without defensive tackle Akiem Hicks, and they were looking for someone to step up in his absence. Unfortunately for Mario Edwards, it was for all the wrong reasons. Edwards was flagged for two unsportsmanlike penalties, including one that led to the Raiders’ only touchdown of the game. While the Bears were able to escape Vegas with the win, Edwards could’ve cost them the game.

Stock down: KR/PR Jakeem Grant

AP Photo/David Becker

On the surface, new Bears kick/punt returner Jakeem Grant had a solid first game with Chicago. Grant returned three kickoffs for 69 yards (23 yard average) and two punt returns for 38 yards (19 yard average). While Grant flashed his dynamic speed and return ability, he also made some mental errors, including bringing out a punt return 5 yards deep in the end zone rather than taking the touchback. Grant tried to do too much, he just needs to dial it back.

