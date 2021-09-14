Stock up, stock down from Bears’ Week 1 loss

The Chicago Bears dropped their season opener 34-14 to the Los Angeles Rams, where they’re left to answer a slew of questions ranging from a declining defense to injury concerns at offensive tackle.

Now that the dust has settled, we’re taking a look at which players saw their stock rise and which players saw their stock dip during the win.

Stock up: RB David Montgomery

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

David Montgomery was the best player on the field for the Bears in Sunday night's loss, where he picked up right where he left off last season. Montgomery recorded 108 yards on 16 rushes (6.8 average) and a rushing touchdown. It was the seventh consecutive regular-season game where Montgomery has scored a touchdown. It's clear the offense runs through Montgomery right now, where establishing a balanced attack is Chicago's best bet of staying in games.

Stock down: S Eddie Jackson

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

We've come a long way since Eddie Jackson's first two NFL seasons, where he looked to be one of the league's best safeties. After a couple of lackluster seasons, Jackson was poised to get back to his ball-hawking ways, right? Wrong. Jackson's tackling has been a concern over the last couple of years, and it reared its ugly head once more in this loss against the Rams. At this point, Jackson needs to focus on tackling rather than making the big play. Otherwise, it could get ugly down the stretch.

Stock up: QB Justin Fields

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Justin Fields made his Bears debut in a limited fashion getting just five snaps in a special package of plays. But it was more than enough to not only tease Bears fans but show why Fields should be starting instead of Andy Dalton. While Dalton can no doubt manage the game, it's not enough to win games with Chicago's declining defense. Fields scored his first NFL touchdown on a 3-yard rush, showing the impact of his mobility on a defense and what he brings to the table that Dalton doesn't. Look for more Fields in Week 2.

Stock down: QB Andy Dalton

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Andy Dalton's Bears debut wasn't a complete meltdown like many anticipated. Aside from an ill-advised interception on the opening possession that halted a scoring drive, Dalton was decent. He completed 27-of-38 passes for 206 yards with one pick for a 72.9 rating. But the offense managed just 14 points under Dalton, with 7 of those coming from his eventual successor, whose involvement in this game shows us Dalton won't have the starting job for long.

Stock up: OLB Robert Quinn

AP Photo/Danny Karnik

Shockingly, Robert Quinn's stock is pointed slightly up following a decent outing against the Rams. Quinn outperformed his counterpart Khalil Mack, notching 0.5 sack and 2 QB hits in the loss. By comparison, Mack had just 1 tackle. It's nothing to get too worked up about either way. But we'll see how both respond in Week 2 against an impressive Bengals offense.

Stock down: S Marqui Christian

AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski

Marqui Christian had about just as bad a debut as he could've against arguably the best slot receiver in the game in Cooper Kupp. Christian allowed five catches on six targets for 85 yards, two touchdowns and a huge blown coverage on one of those scores by Kupp. Look for Duke Shelley to not only be active this week but get some reps in the slot.

Stock up: Bears interior O-line

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

While the interior of Chicago's offensive line graded terribly against the Rams, the fact they managed to keep Aaron Donald in check for most of the game was certainly a win. They also did a good job in the run game, where Montgomery gained 108 yards on 16 carries. Overall, the Bears averaged 5.7 yards per rush, which was a solid start against a good Rams defense.

Stock down: Bears offensive tackles

Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

That's not to say Chicago's tackles didn't do a decent job out there protecting Dalton for most of the game. But the Bears are simply running out of tackles at this point, losing both left tackles in Jason Peters (quad) and Larry Borom (ankle) to injuries. We'll see what their status is this week, but we could get more of Elijah Wilkinson at left tackle against the Bengals.

