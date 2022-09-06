Stock rising: These Georgia Bulldogs impressed versus Oregon

No. 3 Georgia made a statement on Saturday night with a 49-3 win over No. 11 Oregon in Atlanta.

The Bulldogs debuted a new-look defense that reeled in two interceptions while allowing only 313 yards.

Offensively, Georgia was unstoppable.

The Bulldogs punted only once on a seven-touchdown night.

Here’s the Dawgs who’s stock is rising after a huge Week-1 win.

CB Kamari Lassiter

Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Sophomore cornerback Kamari Lassiter’s stats on Saturday don’t jump off of the page, but the first-year starter showed why the coaching staff has trust in the young defender.

Lassiter was rarely thrown at by Oregon, and was an efficient tackler in open space, racking up three stops on the night.

WR Adonai Mitchell

Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Sophomore receiver Adonai ‘A.D.’ Mitchell showed he has much more to offer following the huge touchdown grab versus Alabama in the national title game.

Mitchell got the start versus Oregon at the ‘X’ position and caught four passes for 65 yards and a score.

AD MITCHELL WITH A CLEAN TOE-TAP TOUCHDOWN 👀 pic.twitter.com/eGNtfWwHRK — ESPN (@espn) September 3, 2022

Mitchell isn’t on the field just for his receiving ability either.

WR's this is how you put in work when you don't have the ball. Give 💯 you never know who's watching. pic.twitter.com/ez6u0qyQqA — High School Blitz (@HighSchoolBlitz) September 4, 2022

EDGE Mykel Williams

Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

One of the biggest surprises on Georgia’s new-look defense was freshman Mykel Willaims, who got the start opposite of Nolan Smith on the EDGE.

The former five-star impressed during fall camp, but we didn’t expect Williams to get the start versus Oregon over super-senior Robert Beal Jr., who led the team in sacks a year ago.

Story continues

Big things ahead for Williams, who has been compared to 2022 NFL No. 1 overall pick Travon Walker by his teammates.

WR Ladd McConkey

Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Redshirt sophomore receiver Ladd McConkey picked up right where he left off last year.

McConkey’s quickness and route-running ability was a show versus the Ducks. The slot receiver racked up 73 yards on five catches and added 16 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

LADD MCCONKEY IN THE END ZONE. DAWGS STRIKE FIRST 🐶 pic.twitter.com/6WPOLXAxBj — 247Sports (@247Sports) September 3, 2022

LB Smael Mondon

(Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Another young Dawg who got his first start on the UGA defense was sophomore linebacker Smael Mondon.

The former five-star looked decisive in coverage and didn’t miss a tackle, recording three stops on the night.

TE Darnell Washington

Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Not taking away anything from preseason All-American Brock Bowers, but Darnell Washington put on a show at tight end on Saturday.

Keep impressing with elite blocking ability with plays like these and Washington may find himself going in the first-round of the 2023 draft.

Darnell Washington—6070 270 pounds does things that shouldn’t be physically possible. The combination of speed, athleticism, and physical blocking reminds me of Rob Gronkowski. I AM NOT CALLING HIM GRONK, but just similarities that stand out to me. pic.twitter.com/RdK4Oxcigb — Full-Time Dame 💰 (@DP_NFL) September 5, 2022

S Christopher Smith

News Joshua L Jones

Senior safety Christopher Smith was named SEC Co-Defensive Payer of the Week for his performance versus the Ducks.

Smith racked up six tackles, a tackle for loss and an interception, which should land UGA’s defensive leader on NFL scout’s radar if he wasn’t already.

Great route recognition by Christopher Smith! Follows Bo Nix’s eyes the whole way and gets the ball back for Georgia. The Bulldogs’ defense picking up where it left off in 2021 #GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/E78VXExuue — Pro Football Network (@PFN365) September 3, 2022

News Joshua L Jones

Senior running back Kenny McIntosh blew away expectations as a first-year starter on Saturday night.

McIntosh caught nine passes for 117 yards (led the team) and added 18 yards and a touchdown on five carries.

Kenny McIntosh’s 117 receiving yards against Oregon was the MOST receiving yards by a Georgia running back in a game since 2000 James Cook previously held the record with 112 against Michigan in 2021 pic.twitter.com/YrGqWBIeAM — Jonathan Williams (@Dr_JWill) September 4, 2022

QB Stetson Bennett

Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Stetson ‘The Mailman’ Bennett had perhaps his best game as a Georgia Bulldog against the Ducks, earning Walter Camp Football Foundation’s National Offensive Player of the Week honors.

Bennett completed 25 of 31 passes for 368 yards with three touchdowns and recorded another on the ground.

The super-senior has been lights out since the playoffs in 2021.

Stetson Bennett in his last 3 games vs #2 Michigan, #1 Alabama & #11 Oregon: 🏈 62-87 for 905 yards (71% comp + 10.4 ypa)

🏈 8 total TDs & 0 INTs

🏈 185.2 efficiency rate

🏈 0 turnover worthy plays vs Oregon (just 3 TWP total) Plus, he did this. The Mailman. pic.twitter.com/enSobZeF3w — Jon Tweets Sports (@jontweetssports) September 4, 2022

Stetson Bennett in his last 3 games vs #2 Michigan, #1 Alabama & #11 Oregon: 🏈 62-87 for 905 yards (71% comp + 10.4 ypa)

🏈 8 total TDs & 0 INTs

🏈 185.2 efficiency rate

🏈 0 turnover worthy plays vs Oregon (just 3 TWP total) Plus, he did this. The Mailman. pic.twitter.com/enSobZeF3w — Jon Tweets Sports (@jontweetssports) September 4, 2022

S Malaki Starks

Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

True freshman safety Malaki Starks was far and away the biggest surprise in the season opener.

Starks led the team in tackles (8) and reeled in his first career interception on this incredible play.

Malaki Starks is a FREAK pic.twitter.com/OzshbGbUDq — 704 Dawg ➐ (@FSFRecruits) September 3, 2022

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire