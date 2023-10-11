Whose stock is rising and falling in the Heisman race?
Yahoo Sports’ Jason Fitz and Pam Maldonado discuss who they are buying low and selling high in the race for the Heisman.
Two of the leading contenders for the Heisman Trophy will square off in a top-10 Pac-12 showdown on Saturday.
Paulo Costa is not medically cleared to fight Khamzat Chimaev on Oct. 21 in the co-main event of UFC 294, so former welterweight champion Kamaru Usman accepted the bout. The winner will fight next for the middleweight title, UFC CEO Dana White said.
William Byron is the favorite to win the title with a Cup Series-leading six wins so far.
The NASCAR Cup Series embarks up on a 36-race schedule in 2023, with a pair of exhibition events, which begins in February at the Daytona 500 and concludes in November with the championship race in Phoenix.
F1 embarks on a 23-race schedule in 2023, beginning Sunday, March 5, in Sakhir, Bahrain and concluding Nov. 26 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
“It’s honestly sad that they’ve done that.”
Dybantsa is one of the best players in the country, regardless of class and is now ranked the No. 1 prospect in the talented 2025 class, moving 6-9 forward Cameron Boozer to the No. 2 slot.
A win on Sunday by a playoff driver equals a ticket to the championship race at Phoenix.
How a terrible football game gained immortality.
Baylor is 2-4 in 2023 and is scoring fewer than 22 points per game.
Andy Behrens has a fresh batch of pickups to consider for Week 6, including multiple rookie running backs worth your attention.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde kick off the podcast breaking down Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops’s attempt to get more money in his program through NIL donations.
Charles McDonald is joined by 12-year NFL veteran and two-time Super Bowl champion Damien Woody to give their biggest takeaways from NFL Week 5, including Sean Payton getting humbled by the New York Jets as the Denver Broncos reach a new low point, Micah Parsons' bold comments about how the Dallas Cowboys are on the San Francisco 49ers' level even after a big loss, Brock Purdy's MVP-caliber start to the season and how C.J. Stroud and the Houston Texans are making the Carolina Panthers look bad. Later, Charles and Damien look at three 1-4 teams who should consider selling their valuable assets at the trade deadline. The group discuss the Minnesota Vikings and whether or not Kirk Cousins should be moved given Justin Jefferson's injury, the New York Giants and whether or not they should start selling given their disastrous offensive line situation and the Denver Broncos and if Sean Payton could go one and done as head coach if their season continues in this direction. Charles finishes off the show by listening to some voicemails from listeners on the Baltimore Ravens, the rookie wide receivers, the Jacksonville Jaguars and QB power rankings.
The Packers and Raiders didn't generate much offense.
The panic meter is on high after a wild Week 5 in the NFL. Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens react to your submissions and introduce a new wrinkle for the panic meter going forward. Behrens also provides his top waiver wire pickups for the week.
Ranking players happens everywhere. At Yahoo Sports, we’re putting a bit of a twist on it. Thirty-nine names. Four categories. Four weeks in October leading to the season opener. Let the arguing begin.
Vincent Goodwill sits down with Dan Titus for a quick preview of the fantasy basketball landscape before fantasy managers head into their drafts. Then, Dan Devine joins the show to discuss Level 3 in Yahoo Sports’ “NBA Levels” project.
The IOC will make a decision Oct. 16 that will determine whether flag football and baseball will appear in the 2028 Olympics.