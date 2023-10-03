Stock Report: Young playmakers rising as Sooners prepare for season’s biggest test

Oklahoma has passed each of the tests put before them through the first five weeks of the season. Now all eyes turn to their Red River Rivals, the Texas Longhorns. To get to that point, the Sooners had to dispatch the last five teams in front of them. The most recent being their final Big 12 matchup with the Iowa State Cyclones.

The Sooners won in decisive fashion, 50-20. Coming into the game, Brent Venables’ team had to avoid looking ahead and also leave no doubt that they weren’t the teams of the past that got tripped up by Matt Campbell’s Cyclones. Campbell has been a thorn in Oklahoma’s side since taking over the Iowa State program. However, an explosive passing game and stifling second-half defense put the game away.

As the Sooners prepare for Texas, some notable things are on an upward trajectory around Norman. And still, there are areas that aren’t on the right track. Will the positives prove pivotal on Saturday, or will the negatives continue to trend downward and affect Oklahoma’s chances of pulling off the upset of the Longhorns in Dallas?

Stock Up: Gentry Williams, Cornerback

Nathan Fish, The Oklahoman

The second-year cornerback has produced in a big way. Aside from a few nicks and bruises that have forced him to miss some time, Gentry Williams has played excellent at cornerback opposite of senior Woodi Washington.

He has two interceptions on the season. His most recent came on a great play-reading Iowa State quarterback Rocco Becht’s eyes and from watching the film.

He’ll have his toughest test against this weekend against an NFL-caliber wide receiver group from Texas. His ability to cover and support in the run game could help tip the scales in Oklahoma’s favor come Saturday.

Stock Down: Run Blocking

Nathan J. Fish-USA TODAY Sports

While trying not to sound too repetitive, the Sooners are not the same team running the ball. It’s a multi-faceted problem that can’t be attributed to just the running backs. The blocking hasn’t been there, and while Saturday against John Heacock’s defense wasn’t horrible, it’s not where it should be five games into the season.

It’s the most extensive concern as the Sooners prepare to take on Texas. Relying on Dillon Gabriel or any quarterback to drop back 60 times is just an insane ask, and the Sooners need balance to keep Texas reeling.

Texas has the nation’s 17th-ranked run defense, allowing just 94.6 yards per game.

Things aren’t so hot for the Sooners there, but they have a few more days to iron out the kinks.

Stock Up: Young Contributors

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Oklahoma went through some severe roster turnover when Brent Venables was hired. While the roster still has some remnants remaining from the previous regime, it is well on its way to being a Brent Venables team.

This year, even more than last, has been a showcase for some of those recruited by Venables and Co. They have played pivotal roles in getting the Sooners to 5-0 and a No. 12 ranking in both major polls.

Five-star freshman Peyton Bowen routinely gets pivotal snaps and has made a play or multiple plays in almost every game this season. Another five-star freshman, Adepoju Adebwore, played so well that his head coach publicly acknowledged he needed more snaps.

Wide receivers Nic Anderson and Jayden Gibson have carved out roles as valuable pieces on offense for this team now, and both are making plays every week.

The youth has been pivotal to Oklahoma’ success this year, and they are delivering weekly.

Stock Down: Punters

Oklahoma’s punting has left a lot to be desired. They are sorely missing the cannon of a leg that Michael Turk added to this team last year.

Turk was an All-Big 12 First Team selection by the coaches and the Associated Press. He was also an Academic All-Big 12 First Team honoree and a Ray Guy Award semifinalist. He was a weapon, flipping fields and pinning teams deep. A punter like that who can go along with Oklahoma’s defense this season would be treacherous for opposing offenses.

Instead, the Sooners are still rotating punters, trying to find one that sticks. So far the results have been mixed. Hopefully, it doesn’t come back to bite them in a close game where field position plays a huge factor.

Stock Up: Brent Venables

Nathan Fish, The Oklahoman

Brent Venables, the head man in charge, feels locked in right now. He’s mostly pushing all the right buttons, and the Sooners are showing out weekly.

His added contributions to the defense have been game-changing for that side of the ball. The team has hardly looked unprepared this season, and that’s a great sign.

He has all the motivation he needs and knows how to frame things to give an edge to his squad. Will that help them beat Texas to even his record as a head coach in the Red River Rivalry? We don’t know, but we’re itching to find out.

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow Bryant on Twitter @thatmanbryant.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire