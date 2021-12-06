Stock Report: Washington, Heinicke save best for last in 4th straight win

Stock Report: WFT, Heinicke save best for last in 4th straight originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

LAS VEGAS -- Wow - the Washington Football Team likes to make things agonizing for their fans, and Sunday's 17-15 over the Raiders was no different.

The team's win streak looked to be in serious trouble when Taylor Heinicke threw an interception late in the fourth quarter. But facing a one-point deficit the offense was able to rally and get back in field goal position and get the win.

It was a hell of a ride, and now Washington is back to even on the season at 6-6 with four wins in a row and the Dallas Cowboys coming to town. It doesn't get much better than that and no one saw it coming when they were 2-6 heading into the bye week in November.

Stock up

Horse riding - Washington has leaned heavily on running back Antonio Gibson during their win streak, and Sunday was no different. He finished with 88 total yards and a touchdown catch. Gibson has become dependable and forceful with the ball in his hands and is the centerpiece of a committed Washington rush attack. On Sunday he was asked to take even more on with J.D. McKissic out injured.

Magician - While Taylor Heinicke threw an unfortunate fourth-quarter interception it doesn't negate that he has remarkable ability to escape from near sacks behind the line of scrimmage. He pulled another rabbit out of his hat against Vegas, ducking under a would-be tackler and avoiding a big loss. Heinicke also moved Washington down the field for a late field goal that proved the winning margin. He has gigantic heart.

No nerves - Washington signed new kicker Brian Johnson this week and in his first game wearing Burgundy and Gold he nailed the game winner. That takes serious fortitude to step up in that situation, less than a minute remaining and a team fighting for a playoff spot. The local kid from Gonzaga High was ice-cold in a high-pressure situation and Ron Rivera gave a sly smile as his team celebrated taking the lead.

Stock down