Stock Report: Washington falls at home to Dallas in disappointing loss originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Washington lost its first game since Halloween and in the process watched Taylor Heinicke and Terry McLaurin get hurt.

FedEx Field was packed for the first time this season, but unfortunately, the place looked at least half Cowboy blue.

It's hard to find much silver lining from Washington's 27-20 loss to Dallas on Sunday, but a big one remains - Ron Rivera's squad is still very much in the hunt for a Wild Card playoff spot even after getting trucked on their home field.

Stock Up

Make plays when you get chances - Cam Sims made a very impressive touchdown catch on a deep throw from Taylor Heinicke. Initially ruled out of bounds, a replay review revealed Sims got his knee down in the end zone for the touchdown. He finished with 69 yards on three catches to go with the score.

Straight cash homey - It's unclear how or why so many Dallas fans ended up in FedEx Field on Sunday, but they did. Somebody made a lot of money on the most full that FedEx Field has been this season, so bully for them I guess.

Mullet man - Late in the game Cole Holcomb grabbed an interception off Dak Prescott and returned it for a touchdown. The play brought Washington within one score with less than five minutes left.

Stock Down