Stock Report: Washington falls at home to Dallas in disappointing loss
Stock Report: Washington falls at home to Dallas in disappointing loss originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington
Washington lost its first game since Halloween and in the process watched Taylor Heinicke and Terry McLaurin get hurt.
FedEx Field was packed for the first time this season, but unfortunately, the place looked at least half Cowboy blue.
It's hard to find much silver lining from Washington's 27-20 loss to Dallas on Sunday, but a big one remains - Ron Rivera's squad is still very much in the hunt for a Wild Card playoff spot even after getting trucked on their home field.
Stock Up
Make plays when you get chances - Cam Sims made a very impressive touchdown catch on a deep throw from Taylor Heinicke. Initially ruled out of bounds, a replay review revealed Sims got his knee down in the end zone for the touchdown. He finished with 69 yards on three catches to go with the score.
Straight cash homey - It's unclear how or why so many Dallas fans ended up in FedEx Field on Sunday, but they did. Somebody made a lot of money on the most full that FedEx Field has been this season, so bully for them I guess.
Mullet man - Late in the game Cole Holcomb grabbed an interception off Dak Prescott and returned it for a touchdown. The play brought Washington within one score with less than five minutes left.
Stock Down
Rough result - Taylor Heinicke played his worst game of the year and was constantly under attack by a relentless Cowboys defensive line. Twice he left the game though he did not return after a big hit early in the fourth quarter. The performance ended with ugly numbers: Heinicke went 11 for 25 with 122 yards and a touchdown and an interception. He also had a fumble that was returned for a touchdown. The team announced the quarterback suffered a knee injury and he was questionable to return.
Not another one - Antonio Gibson has been a bright spot for Washington during the team's four-game streak but his unfortunate fumbling issue came back against Dallas. With a little bit of momentum in the third quarter, Gibson let the ball loose after a catch and turning upfield. That play was the final straw for a Washington team that was unable to do much offensively the whole game.
Sprung a leak - Washington's offensive line has also performed admirably this season but was outclassed on Sunday against Dallas. Micah Parsons dominated the contest and finished with two sacks, not to mention the forceful pressure from Randy Gregory and Demarcus Lawrence throughout the contest.
More bad news - Terry McLaurin sustained a concussion in this game. That's bad news because McLaurin is the best offensive weapon Washington boasts and the NFL concussion protocol makes it hardly a sure thing the receiver will return next week against the Eagles.