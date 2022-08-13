Stock Report: Slow start for defense, solid debuts for Sam Howell, Brian Robinson

Stock Report: Slow start for D, solid debuts for Howell, Robinson originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Commanders made their preseason debut at FedEx Field on Saturday and, while it took some time, there was eventual late-game excitement in a 23-21 loss to the Carolina Panthers.

Washington opened with a three-and-out and immediately got down two touchdowns to a Panthers team without lofty expectations for the 2022 season. The Commanders starting defense looked a step slow on their first two drives of the game, even if they were put in a tough spot after an early Antonio Gibson fumble.

For an organization looking to go boldly into the future, Saturday's game was mostly fizzle, not flair. Until late the fourth quarter anyway. That's when rookie quarterback Sam Howell, a 2022 fifth-round draft pick, led two scoring drives to turn a 20-6 deficit into a 21-20 lead. The Panthers eventually hit a 45-yard field goal with 24 seconds to go to win it.

It's preseason. Things can, and hopefully will, look prettier in a month. In the end, the comeback was good to see even in a late loss.

Stock Up

Brian Robinson - The third-round rookie running back got an opportunity and took major advantage. He got work with the first team after the Gibson fumble and looked strong as a runner and receiver. He carried the ball six times for 26 yards and scored the first-ever Commanders touchdown. Most importantly, he displayed patience on an outside zone run and looked capable as a pass blocker. It's probably a bit premature to install Robinson as the starting back, but it sure is trending that way.

Sam Howell - The rookie QB from North Carolina started slow and finished strong. Coming on in the second half after Carson Wentz and Taylor Heinicke were done for the day, Howell completed 9 of 16 passes for 143 yards. He didn't throw for a TD -- but he ran for two. A 17-yard scramble up the middle with 8:18 to go brought the crowd out of its seats and showed what Howell does best early in his career: Improvise. Then after Washington got the ball back, Howell led the Commanders down the field again and capped the go-ahead drive with a one-yard plunge into the end zone.

Safety depth - Washington has some real depth questions on defense, especially at linebacker and cornerback, but the safety group looks good. Starters Bobby McCain and Kam Curl are well established, but the youth behind them showed up well against the Panthers. Jeremy Reaves got a sack and Percy Butler and Darrick Forrest all logged tackles. All three are big hitters too.

Curtis Samuel - He played. He made two grabs for 14 yards. In 2021, he grabbed only six catches for the season. Maybe the plan is working.

Carson Wentz - He wasn't great but he was pretty good. Relatively sharp, finished 10 of 13 for 74 yards, and seemed in command of the Washington offense. If the main goal of preseason game one was shake the rust off and know the offense, Wentz passed with flying colors.

Doc FREAKING Walker - A legend in this city and with this organization, Doc Walker took part in Saturday's television broadcast for NBC4 and NBC Sports Washington and his commentary was electric. At one point his name was trending on Twitter. Few people on the planet bring the level of passion, insight and care to Burgundy and Gold football than the good Doctor.

Stock down