Stock Report: Patrick Mahomes torches Commanders defense, offense stalls

Stock Report: Patrick Mahomes torches Commanders, offense stalls

KANSAS CITY -- Playing at Arrowhead Stadium and playing against Patrick Mahomes ranks as one of the toughest tests in the NFL, but even with that acknowledgment, the Commanders failed the test. Really failed.

Mahomes played less than a half of football and threw for 162 yards with two touchdowns. Commanders fans: Don't extrapolate those numbers to a full game otherwise your eyes might start to bleed.

It's important to note this is preseason and Ron Rivera's squad likely did not plan much specifically to face the Chiefs, but the same can be said for Kansas City.

Offensively things went better for Washington.

Carson Wentz was again under control, completing 6 of 9 passes for 64 yards, but the unit lacked any real explosive plays. With Wentz unlikely to play next week in the preseason finale, it's fair to look at his body of preseason work: 16 completions out of 22 passes for 138 yards. No touchdowns. No interceptions.

His play has been somewhere between good and fine, but perhaps most importantly, definitively not bad. Wentz's worst play of the preseason came on a third-down when his team was in field goal position, only the QB held the ball too long and took a bad sack. That dropped Washington out of field goal range, and meant the starting offense went scoreless for the day. If that's his worst play, offensive coordinator Scott Turner will live with it.

After two preseason games, it's painfully obvious what's Washington's biggest deficiency: third-down defense.

And what makes that worse?

It was a huge problem last year and everyone knew it. The team ranked 31st in the NFL in getting third-down stops. There are only 32 teams in the NFL.

Asked last week about forcing more punts, defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio deflected, saying all three downs are important, not just the third.

"My reaction is not to overreact but I didn’t like it," Del Rio said of last week's loss to the Panthers where Washington gave up 11 of 18 third downs.

Considering the defensive performance this week was markedly worse than last, it might be time for Del Rio to react. Or maybe even overreact.

Anywho, here's a stock report.

Stock up

Brian Robinson - This is becoming the best story of Commanders preseason. The rookie running back now seems to have a stranglehold on the top spot and looked impressive again, rushing eight times for 31 yards. In two preseason games, Robinson has rushed 14 times for 57 yards and a touchdown.

Chase Roullier - Washington's starting center got back on the field for the first time since breaking his leg last October in Denver. He's a big piece to an offensive line that looks like it could have a lot of moving parts when the regular season opens in a few weeks.

Taylor Heinicke - The backup QB had a rough run in the first preseason game against Carolina but looked much sharper against the Chiefs. Heinicke completed 9 of 12 passes for 84 yards with a touchdown, a great throw to the back of the end zone. His spot is secure.

Cam Sims - Often overlooked in Washington's offense, the lanky Sims made a great TD grab that showed off why he can be such a red zone threat. 6-foot-5 with long arms, Sims needs to be used more in tight territory, and there's an easy claim to be made that Sims deserves to be Washington's fourth WR. He's the only wideout on the team with real size too.

Stock down