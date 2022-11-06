Stock Report: Oregon pulls out the creativity in blowout win over Colorado

There was a good chance that Oregon’s game against the Colorado Buffaloes on Saturday afternoon was going to be relatively boring, with the Ducks favored by more than 30 points and expected to blow out their opponent on the road.

While that result did happen, OC Kenny Dillingham and the offense made sure that it was an entertaining game for fans to watch.

The Ducks pulled out all of the stops with the ball, giving their upcoming opponents a lot to prepare for when scheming up for the Ducks. There was a touchdown catch by both an offensive lineman and a quarterback, and a touchdown run by a linebacker.

On top of that, Oregon’s defense showed signs of improvement, pulling down two interceptions and allowing just 10 points, their lowest of the season. Despite the overall production looking solid, there are still things to clean up for the Ducks’ defense, both in the secondary and in the pass rush.

As we do every week, let’s identify players who saw their stocks go up, and a few who might have seen a slight dip against Colorado:

Stock Neutral: QB Bo Nix

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

For the second straight week, I am keeping Bo Nix’s stock neutral. He played a great game, with 5 total touchdowns, so I wanted to make sure that he is mentioned, but at this point in the season it’s clear that this is what we should expect of him. As a Heisman Trophy contender and the best offensive player on one of the top offenses in the nation, this is the type of production that we should expect to see.

Stock Up: Christian Gonzalez

(Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

All last week, Oregon cornerback Christian Gonzalez was bombarded with questions about what it would be like to go up against his former team in the Colorado Buffaloes. Gonzalez, a consummate veteran, stated that it was just another game.

He then turned in his best performance of the year on Saturday, grabbing two interceptions with three total tackles.

“Let’s be honest this wasn’t a normal game for Christian,” head coach Dan Lanning said after the win. “He had an expectation for how he wanted to perform. I have to go back and watch the film to see how he did. Obviously had two exceptional plays.”

At this point in the season, it’s become clear that Gonzalez is among the best cornerbacks in the nation, and he continues to prove it every Saturday. While it would be nice to keep him in Eugene for another season, it’s pretty clear that Gonzo might hear his name called on the first night of the NFL Draft in April.

Stock Down: Defensive Line

(Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Despite the solid statistical performance from Oregon’s defense on the scoreboard, the defensive line in particular left a lot to be desired. They were completely unable to get home and establish a pass rush against Colorado, getting just 9 pressures and 0 sacks on the day. Buffaloes QB J.T. Shrout is not a mobile threat, so it seems that the Ducks should have been able to get home a bit more on Saturday. Regardless, they still won the game handily, but it will be interesting to see going forward if the Ducks are able to get after the QB a bit more than they have as of late.

Stock Up: Josh Conerly

(Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

It’s not every day that you see a true freshman offensive tackle have a trick-play touchdown pass drawn up for him on his birthday. Former 5-star recruit Josh Conerly isn’t your every-day type of player, though.

We knew early on in this game that it was going to be an entertaining one after Kenny Dillingham revealed this trick on the first drive of the game. More than just his ability to catch a pass, I think Conerly’s stock goes up because it shows how much he means to the Oregon team. It’s clear that they want to utilize this kid and keep him involved in the offense, even if he isn’t starting at left tackle as he waits behind a veteran offensive line. That won’t stop the Ducks from getting him his highlights, though.

Stock Down: Ty Thompson

Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

It’s really hard to judge because all of his opportunity has come in late-game garbage time, but I think I’ve seen what I need to see from Ty Thompson. It wouldn’t at all surprise me at this point if the Ducks are looking for a new backup quarterback next season.

The redshirt freshman got into the game late for Oregon on Saturday, where he completed 1-of-2 passes for -8 yards. Thomspon got two drives with the offense, the first of which led to a 3-and-out and a punt, and the second of which resulted in a turnover on downs.

If Thompson was as good as we were made to believe, coming to Eugene as the highest-rated 5-star QB the Ducks have ever signed, then I think we would have seen flashes by now. Instead, it’s been a whole lot of mundane showings. I’m not sure how many more opportunities he will get.

Stock Up: Bucky Irving

James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

What can’t RB Bucky Irving do?

Not only did the Minnesota transfer rush 11 times for 120 yards, but he also threw an 18-yard TD pass to QB Bo Nix early in the game that kept the trickery rolling in Boulder.

Although he is in a relatively even time split with Noah Whittington, we’ve seen time and again that Irving has an explosive running style that we haven’t seen in quite some time in Eugene. He’s been a ton of fun to watch each and every week, and is quickly becoming a fan favorite for the Ducks.

