Stock Report: Oregon’s defense has best performance in years vs. Utah

Any way you want to look at it, that was one of the more impressive victories that we’ve seen from the Oregon Ducks in several years.

Coming off of a brutal loss to the Washington Huskies, Dan Lanning’s squad was forced to prepare for a game against the No. 10 Utah Utes without certainty at the quarterback position, trying to bounce back from the disappointing loss and keep their Pac-12 Championship hopes alive. When you add in the fact that Oregon’s season was completely derailed by Utah a year ago with two blowout losses at the end of the year, then it only added to the stakes.

It all resulted in a very gutsy win from the Ducks. A win where the defense was the story of the game, rather than an offense that ranks among the best in the nation. A lot of individual players stepped up, and a few coaching decisions went awry.

As we do every week, let’s identify players who saw their stocks go up, and a few who might have seen a slight dip against Utah:

Stock Up: Bennett Williams

Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

It’s quite easy to argue that this was the best game of Bennett Williams’ career, and it came in his final game at Autzen Stadium.

Even better than that, it came a week after one of the worst games of his career, where the veteran safety gave up two long touchdown passes to the Washington Huskies.

Williams proved that he put it all behind him, and was out to prove how good he really was vs. Utah on Saturday. The veteran finished with a game-high 14 tackles and had two interceptions as well. He was all over the field, and one of the main reasons that Oregon’s defense was able to find such success. It was great to see it all come together for such a deserving player.

Stock Up: Bo Nix

What more can you say about Bo Nix that hasn’t already been said? He was far less than 100% healthy coming into this game, ruled officially as a game-time decision because of an injured ankle. Nix still gave it a go, and played magnificently, showing how good he can be even without utilizing his legs in the rushing game, which is a major part of his appeal as a dual-threat quarterback.

Story continues

Nix finished throwing 25-for-37 times for 287 yards, 1 TD, and 1 INT. He had only one rushing attempt on the night, which may have been one of the most important of the game — a victory-sealing two-yard first down to end it.

I’m not sure that many people were questioning Nix’s heart coming into this game, but if you left thinking that he is anything short of a warrior, and someone who will do anything for his teammates, then you need to look again.

Stock Down: Oregon's Running Game

Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Surprisingly, this may have been one of the worst games that Oregon’s rushing attack has had all season. I thought that the Ducks would try to lean heavily on Bucky Irving and Noah Whittington from start to finish, but Oregon was only able to rush for 59 total yards on the night, averaging just 2.4 yards per rush.

Maybe Utah was able to key on the run more knowing that Nix was not a threat to keep the ball himself. Regardless of what it was, I was surprised to see the Ducks’ running game have such a quiet night, leaving the passing game to shoulder much of the load.

Stock Up: Late-Down Defense

Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

One of the biggest weaknesses for this Oregon defense coming into the game was on 3rd down, where the Ducks were among the worst teams in the nation when it came to conversion percentage. Their overall numbers — 7-for-15 — weren’t groundbreaking vs. Utah, but they stepped up when they needed to.

When you consider the fact that Utah went for it on fourth down a total of 4 times after being unable to convert on third, and that the Ducks stopped them on 3 of those 4 attempts, it becomes clear that the defense was beyond clutch. They forced numerous turnovers on downs and got the ball back for Oregon’s offense repeatedly. It may be frustrating that it took this long into the season to finally see it, but we’re starting to see the ceiling for this Oregon defense.

Stock Down: USC Deniers

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The USC Trojans clinched their spot in the Pac-12 Championship in Lincoln Riley’s first year with the program. That certainly didn’t take long. For all of the people who didn’t think that the Trojans were as good as their record showed — I have my hand raised — it looks like we might have been wrong.

USC didn’t have many impressive wins coming into this game against the UCLA Bruins, but that doesn’t mean they weren’t a good team. They took care of business against anyone they played, and now they’re proving that they can beat good teams as well. We will see what they do next week against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. And hopefully, we will see what a matchup between USC and Oregon looks like in early December down in Las Vegas.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire