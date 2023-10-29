Stock Report: No. 8 Ducks see nothing but risers in demolition over No. 13 Utah

Over the past day, I’ve tried several times to accurately depict what the No. 8 Oregon Ducks did to the No. 13 Utah Utes in their home stadium on Saturday afternoon, but nothing will ever be as accurate or eye-opening as the way that Utah coach Kyle Whittingham described it after the game.

“That’s as thoroughly and as soundly as we’ve been beaten in a long time, particularly at home,” Whittingham said. “Give Oregon credit, they are a complete football team just like I’ve been saying all week long.”

Utah is not a team that loses at home, especially like that. Going into Saturday, the Utes had won 18 straight games in Rice Eccles Stadium, and lost just one of their last 30 games playing in Salt Lake City. Then Dan Lanning and the Ducks rolled to town and stomped them, putting up 35 points on a defense that is regarded as one of the best in the country, while holding the Utes out of the endzone entirely.

35-6 was the final score, though Whittingham thinks even that is underselling the Oregon dominance.

“The score wasn’t indicative – the game was a mismatch. It was worse than what the score indicated.”

When you get a game as lopsided as this, it becomes hard to nitpick. In this stock report exercise that we do each and every week, I comb through the stats and try to highlight who improved the most, and who has some room to grow going forward.

We’re going to see nothing but highlights today. In the first complete game of Oregon’s season, I’m not going to bother trying to find the minute places where things can get better — that’s for the coaches to do. Instead, here are your biggest stock risers after a dominating performance from the Ducks.

Stock Up: Dan Lanning

(Photo by Chris Gardner/Getty Images)

While Saturday’s victory was a massive outcome for the Oregon Ducks, giving them an inside track to the Pac-12 title game and a clear path to the College Football Playoff should they win out, it was also a huge moment for head coach Dan Lanning.

The 37-year-old now has his first really significant road win under his belt.

It’s something that had eluded him so far during his time in Eugene, having gone 0-3 in road games against ranked opponents in his career as a head coach. While Lanning had picked up a handful of really respectable wins at home over ranked teams, the ability to get the job done outside of the confines of Autzen Stadium was still something that needed to be added to the resume.

On Saturday, in a Rice-Eccles Stadium where almost no visiting team comes in and wins, Lanning came in and dominated.

It was as good of a game as we’ve seen the Ducks play since the second-year head coach came to town, and it went a long way in establishing Lanning as one of the best young head coaches in the nation. For months, Oregon fans have felt good about the promise that Lanning has shown in his short time with the Ducks, but now they’re seeing some proof in that promise.

Stock Up: Bo Nix

Christopher Creveling-USA TODAY Sports

It’s admittedly hard for the stock to rise even higher for Oregon quarterback Bo Nix. At this point, there are few things that he can do anymore that surprise Oregon fans who have watched him closely since coming to Eugene a year ago.

On a national level, though, Nix is rising quickly.

With another impressive performance on Saturday — Nix was 24-for-31 for 248 yards and 3 total touchdowns — the Ducks’ quarterback was surgical in the way that he picked apart a Utah defense that entered the day ranked as one of the best units in the nation. He dissected the Utes’ secondary with a precision that you often only see at the NFL level, and checked plays at the line of scrimmage, audibling in and out of calls with ease, all while having a raucous stadium with almost 54,000 fans trying to stop him.

We will see this week how his buzz picks up when it comes to chatter for the Heisman Trophy, but it’s as clear as day that he belongs in the conversation, if not leading it.

Stock Up: Tysheem Johnson

Christopher Creveling-USA TODAY Sports

It sort of feels like Tysheem Johnson has not gotten enough love from the Oregon fanbase so far this year. He is the leading snap-getter on Oregon’s defense, and has been the leading tackler on the team thus far. Still, fans and media members alike are quicker to mention Evan Williams, Khyree Jackson, or Brandon Dorlus any given week.

Johnson changed that on Saturday, picking off two Bryson Barnes passes and helping buoy the Oregon defense to arguably their most dominant performance of the season.

The Ducks’ turnover numbers have been low so far this year, but players and coaches alike said all season that when they did finally come, they would come in bunches. The Ole Miss transfer started that trend on Saturday afternoon. Now we just need to wait and see how many more are in this bundle.

Stock Up: Will Stein

Oregon fans have been incredibly critical of offensive coordinator Will Stein over the past couple of weeks when the offense wasn’t clicking up to a certain standard. Now I’m of the opinion that they need to herald him when he shows how special he can be.

The Ducks’ offense left a lot to be desired against Washington and Washington State. The red-zone offense was lacking, scoring touchdowns on only 27-of-37 possessions inside the 20-yard-line this season. On top of that, there were some frustrations with play-calling when it came to critical down-and-distance situations.

None of that was a problem for the Ducks on Saturday. They were a perfect 5-for-5 in the redzone, coming away with touchdowns every chance they got, and the 50% conversion rate on third down was only made more impressive by the fact that four of their five conversions went for chunk yardage — 3 gained 19 yards, while a fourth picked up 20.

“We had an elite gameplan on third down today,” Nix said after the game. “We were going to attack them, we had several third down passes at the sticks, we knew they were going to play right at the sticks and we had to get the ball past it.”

Credit to Stein for the gameplan, and credit to the players for the execution.

The job of a college coach or coordinator is not always rewarding from a public sense. They get criticized when things aren’t up to par, but rarely celebrated when things go accordingly. May all Oregon fans now look at this Ducks’ offense in the same way that notable Oregon alum Geoff Schwartz did on Saturday afternoon.

I feel ashamed because I sent @DanRubenstein a very long text this week where I questioned the creativity of our offense at times. I apologize because Will Stein’s game plan is fucking nails today. — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) October 28, 2023

Stock Up: Jackson Powers-Johnson

Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

This is another instance where I’m going to take a step back and let the coaches do the talking for me. Take it away, Dan.

“We have one of the best centers in the nation. I don’t think there’s any question about that.”

As the season goes on, it’s becoming more and more clear that what the Ducks have been able to accomplish at the center position is something that you rarely see anymore. A year ago, Oregon had to say goodbye to Alex Forsyth, undoubtedly one of the best centers in all of college football. They simply replaced him with the new best center in all of college football.

Here’s your weekly @BigJax58 domination of a defender. 🥞💪

He’s going to be first team AA at center this season. pic.twitter.com/D7rwvjiZub — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) October 29, 2023

According to Pro Football Focus, Powers-Johnson is the No. 1 graded center in all of college football this year, and he is the leading candidate to win the Rimington Trophy, given to the best center. The fact that the Ducks went from a Rimington finalist in Forsyth a year ago, to a Rimington favorite this year is unheard of.

Because of JPJ’s ability to check at the line and conduct the entire scheme up front, Oregon’s offensive line is performing at a level that is among the best in the nation — otherwise known as “the standard” for Dan Lanning and his team.

“I remember at the beginning of the year when everyone was talking about our O-line, say, ‘Man, that’s a really that’s a big question mark,’” Lanning said after the game. “I don’t know if that’s a question mark anymore.”

Stock Up: Jahlil Florence

(AP Photo/Andy Nelson)

It’s not often that against a physical team that utilizes the run far more often than they utilize the pass, you would see a cornerback lead your team in tackles. That’s what Jahlil Florence was able to do on Saturday, though, racking up 9 total tackles, 8 of which were solo, in one of the most impressive performances of his career.

Pro Football Focus credited Florence with 4 “stops” on defense, which is described as a tackle that constitutes a failure for the opposing team. In a sense, these are tackles that come at or behind the line of scrimmage, or immediately upon possession for a receiver. Florence’s four stops led the team.

There are a lot of really good secondary players on Oregon’s defense, but Florence has proven to be right up there among the best in Eugene.

Stock Up: Tosh Lupoi

(Photo Courtesy of Ethan Landa)

We give the credit to Dan Lanning and the players often, but we rarely single out Tosh Lupoi when celebrating the play of Oregon’s defense. It’s time for that to change.

The Ducks’ defense was outstanding on Saturday, holding Utah out of the endzone completely and forcing them to play out of their comfortability zone from the very start of the game. It needs to be mentioned that the Utes don’t possess an explosive offense, but being able to completely shut down any ranked opponent is worthy of celebration.

Oregon held Utah to just 241 total yards, including 99 total rushing yards. They intercepted Bryson Barnes twice, forced five punts, and held the Utes to a 3rd down conversion rate of 33% (5-for-15). While Oregon only had 2 sacks on the day, they got after Barnes early and often and forced several inaccurate throws. It won’t go down as the defining performance of the season because there is notable skepticism about the Utes’ offense, but it was as impressive as a game as we’ve seen from Tosh Lupoi’s unit all season.

Stock Up: Blake Purchase

Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

Another game, another impressive performance from a true freshman on Oregon’s roster that should give Duck fans unlimited hope about the future.

Blake Purchase may not have filled up the stat sheet on Saturday, but he made high-impact plays when they mattered the most. Take a look at this pass rush off the edge from the former Colorado Player of the Year in 2022.

It didn’t end in a sack, but it did completely shut down the play and give the Ducks a chance to capitalize on havoc in the backfield. Whether it’s Purchase, or Matayo Uiagalelei, or Teitum Tuioit, Oregon has shown this year that they’ve got elite pass rushers coming off of the edge, all of whom are true freshmen. If they’re able to have this type of impact right away, envisioning what they’re able to do as sophomores and juniors is truly invigorating.

