Stock Report: New low for Washington as Dallas hits the smash button over and over

DALLAS -- Washington came into Texas with little chance of beating the Cowboys and came out of Texas with little chance of beating anybody. Maybe ever.

Ron Rivera's squad allowed 42 points in the first half en route to a final thrashing of 56-14. Washington's defense surrendered the highest point total in the NFL this season and the football team's worst loss in more than 10 years.

It's worth noting that Washington was missing important players due to injury and due to COVID-19. It's also important to note that by late December that's happening all over the NFL.

There are not many words to properly describe this game. Embarrassment is one. Horrendous is another. Now on to the gross stock report.

Stock up

The Sweet Science - Thousands of people on Twitter showed their boxing expertise on Sunday night after Washington defensive lineman Jonathan Allen threw a punch at teammate Daron Payne. The punch happened on the Washington sideline during an obvious disagreement between the two players and ignited a healthy debate if Allen threw a right hook or a right cross. Good times.

Spreading the wealth - Washington didn't want a regular blowout loss. They wanted a wacky one. In this game the Cowboys' defense and special teams scored a touchdown, not to mention Dallas QB Dak Prescott threw a touchdown to an offensive lineman. This was not your grandfather's blowout.

Let them play - This game was so exciting that both teams decided to get their backup quarterbacks in on the action. Dallas got Cooper Rush in the contest after Prescott threw for more than 300 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions. Washington put Kyle Allen in the game after Taylor Heinicke threw for 121 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions. Prescott completed 28 of 39 passes. Heinicke completed seven of 22 passes.

Stock down