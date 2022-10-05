Stock Report: Jovantae Barnes on the rise up, defense continues downward slide

Oklahoma’s odds of winning the national championship has dropped below 1%, so we can officially stash that hope away for next offseason. They still have an outside shot of playing for a Big 12 title, but for the rest of this season, it’s all about development. First-year head coach Brent Venables is experiencing adversity as the head man of a Power Five program as his team got rocked by TCU and is forced to overcome the injury bug.

Oklahoma doesn’t have its mojo. It began to unravel with the loss to Kansas State and was further undone by the thrashing TCU just gave them.

Things are not trending in the right direction for the Sooners. They’ve lost two in a row, but that doesn’t mean we can’t take a look at what is going right and wrong for Oklahoma in this very tough period.

Stock Up: Jovantae Barnes, RB

Oct. 1, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas; Oklahoma Sooners running back Jovantae Barnes (2) celebrates with Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Marvin Mims (17) after scoring a touchdown during the first half against the TCU Horned Frogs at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The true freshmen out of Las Vegas saw the first extended action of his career as the primary backup to Eric Gray against TCU. He ran hard despite a make-shift offensive line after several starters went down and finished the day with 18 carries for 100 yards and two touchdowns.

Stock Down: The entire secondary

OU’s Jaden Davis (4) and D.J. Graham (9) go through drills during practice on March 22 at Everest Training Center in Norman.

Ou Spring Fb Practice

As reflected by their grade in this week’s postgame report card, the Sooners’ secondary is just not in a good place right now. They were physically overmatched against TCU. Additionally, they struggled to play cerebral football with multiple coverage busts that led to explosive plays and touchdowns for the Horned Frogs.

Stock Up: Trey Morrison, DB

(L-R) Tight end Geor’Quarius Spivey #12 of the TCU Horned Frogs is knocked down by defensive back Trey Morrison #6 of the Oklahoma Sooners in the first half of TCU’s home game against Oklahoma at Amon G. Carter Stadium on October 1, 2022 in Fort Worth, Texas. Emil Lippe/Getty Images

While the secondary as an entire unit collectively did not play well enough for Oklahoma to have a chance to win that game, Trey Morrison, a transfer from UNC, made some nice plays. He finished with a half of a sack, 1.5 tackles for losses, and a pass break up.

Stock Down: The defensive coaches

Defensive Coordinator Ted Roof (red hat) walks among players during warm ups as the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) holds fall camp practice at the rugby fields on Aug. 16, 2022 in Norman, Okla. [Steve Sisney/For The Oklahoman]

Ou Practice

Let’s keep it simple here: The defense looked horrible on Saturday. Everyone involved deserves blame. The players, coaches, and even the scheme. Multiple busts in coverage are a player and coach issue. The scheme’s are either too complicated or players aren’t good enough to execute them. It could be both, but ultimately the players didn’t look ready for the task at hand on Saturday, and at its core, that’s a coaching issue.

Stock Up: Brent Venables

Oct. 1, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas; Oklahoma Sooners head coach Brent Venables reacts during the second half against the TCU Horned Frogs at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

This may sound crazy, but Brent’s saying the things you want to hear from a coach of a blue-blood program that’s in a rough patch. He’s new to this job and the expectation that comes with it, but he doesn’t seem like he’s scared of the task at hand. Most importantly, he’s taken accountability for it. That’s a step in the right direction.

