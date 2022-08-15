Stock report following Colts’ first preseason game

The Indianapolis Colts have gotten through their first preseason game, which means it’s time to evaluate the stock of a number of players throughout the roster.

The stock reports are always fluid. It changes from player to player. A factor that might damage the stock of one player may not have the same impact on another. Most of it is circumstantial, and things can change on a dime in the NFL.

But with the first preseason game now behind us, we got a solid look at all three phases of the game.

Here’s the stock report following the Colts’ first preseason game:

Stock Up: DL Dayo Odeyingbo

AP Photo/Zach Bolinger

The second-year pass rusher showed us why the Colts felt the need to draft him in the second round of the 2021 NFL draft and why they have so much optimism he will make an impact during his sophomore campaign. Odeyingbo led the Colts defense with five total pressures on the day where no other defender had more than two, according to Pro Football Focus. He still has a long way to go with his pass-rush development, but we saw the flashes on Saturday of what could make him a difference-maker.

Stock Down: K Jake Verity

AP Photo/Darron Cummings

It’s unlikely that Verity will be cut this early into the preseason, but he didn’t really help his case in the battle for the kicking job against incumbent starter Rodrigo Blankenship. While Blankenship converted his single field-goal attempt from 24 yards and his only extra-point attempt, Verity failed to convert his lone extra-point attempt. The second-year kicker has a lot of range, but he’s still behind Blankenship in the competition.

Stock Up: DE Ben Banogu

Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Few players on the Colts roster face more pressure than Banogu, who enters the final year of his rookie contract. He started off the preseason on a strong note, though, registering two pressures and a team-high two run stops, according to Pro Football Focus. His fit in Gus Bradley’s scheme is much better than the previous regime’s and it’s encouraging to see him making strides.

Stock Down: CB Chris Wilcox

AP Photo/Michael Conroy

Wilcox finds himself in the middle of the cornerback battle, but he may have taken a step back during the preseason opener. According to Pro Football Focus, Wilcox allowed team-highs in targets (7), receptions (6) and receiving yards (56). Though 9.5 yards allowed per reception is nothing scoff at, the Bills’ third-team offense found ease in targeting him throughout the day.

Stock Up: OL Will Fries

AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

The second-year offensive lineman was one of the strongest parts of the unit during the preseason opener. Fries played 43 snaps, tied for the second-most among offensive lineman, and it was easy to see why the Colts felt comfortable parting ways with veteran Jason Spriggs before the game. Fries was stout at the point of attack in the run game and didn’t allow a single pressure during his 28 pass-blocking snaps, according to Pro Football Focus.

Stock Down: TE Nikola Kalinic

AP Photo/Michael Conroy

Mentioned in our prediction of the first five cuts for the Colts, Kalinic may find himself to be the odd man out in the tight end room. Of the players who logged snaps during the game, Kalinic’s five snaps were the fewest among all offensive players. He did see nine snaps on special teams, but his lack of playing time likely means he has a high potential to be one of the first players cut.

