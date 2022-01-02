Stock Report: Fast start falls apart as Washington will miss playoffs

Stock Report: Fast start stalls as WFT will miss playoffs originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Washington Football Team won't make the playoffs, officially, and has now been swept by the Eagles and Cowboys.

Other than that, how was the play Mrs. Lincoln?

Washington looked to be in the driver's seat at halftime, holding a 16-7 lead and moving the ball well on offense. Then everything flipped in the second half just as it did last month in a loss at Philadelphia as the Eagles scored 10 points to take the lead and not look back.

What's left to discuss? Here's a stock report from elimination day:

Stock Up

Bounce back - Taylor Heinicke played the worst two games of his career in his past two starts but had a decent bounce back game on Sunday. He played an accurate game and did a good job of getting the ball out quicker, allowing for some fast gains and inside passes that had been vacant from the Washington attack the last few weeks. Most importantly, Heinicke did not turn the ball over. Until the very last play, an end zone interception as Washington drove for the win. Maybe tight end John Bates was interfered with, maybe Rodney McLeod didn't get his hands under the ball. Replay reviewed it and said the call on the field stood. One turnover for Heinicke but it came with a win 20 yards away. Tough one.

Taking advantage - Undrafted rookie running back Jaret Patterson got the start with Antonio Gibson on the COVID-19 list, and the rook played well. He finished with 12 carries for 57 yards and added another five catches for 41 yards. Patterson also scored a touchdown, the second of his career and his first TD in front of a home audience that included his parents.

Good to return - Washington got Cole Holcomb back on the defense and the linebacker played well. He finished with 11 tackles and was flying all over the field. Overall the defense played better than their last games against the Eagles, but that was a pretty low bar to clear. It wasn't quite good enough.

Back to normal - Kam Curl is one of Washington's best players though last week in Dallas he seemed off his game after returning from the COVID-19 list. Against Philadelphia, Curl looked back to his normal self, making 10 tackles and limiting Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert. When Washington faced the Eagles two games ago without Curl, Goedert carved them up for nearly 150 yards. On Sunday, the Eagles tight end was limited to six catches for 71 yards.

Stock Down