Stock Report: Ducks’ dominate Buffaloes in ever phase of the game

If you were an early buyer on the Oregon Ducks this year, then your portfolio has to be looking pretty good at the moment. That doesn’t mean that it’s time to sell, but rather a time to sit back and admire your winnings thus far.

Oregon had high expectations coming into the season, and their stock has risen consistently week after week with every win they’ve picked up in 2023. Their stock rose drastically once again on Saturday with a 42-6 win over the No. 19 Colorado Buffaloes, a statement victory that solidified the Ducks as a College Football Playoff contender and made it be known that a trip to the Pac-12 title game runs through Eugene.

After each game of the season, we like to revisit the numbers after the contest and try to highlight players who saw the biggest bump in their stock price, or a slight dip.

With a blowout win over a ranked team, it should come as no surprise that the Ducks saw a lot of players in the black this weekend:

Stock Up: CB Khyree Jackson

It’s become clear throughout the first four games of the season that Khyree Jackson is the top cornerback on Oregon’s roster. He has stacked a couple of great games together and was spectacular on Saturday vs. Colorado with 4 total tackles and 3 pass breakups. According to Pro Football Focus, Jackson led the defense with an overall grade of 88.7, giving up just 2 receptions for 2 yards on 6 targets throughout the day.

Once again, it appears that the Ducks found a certified lockdown cover corner in the transfer portal this year.

Stock Up: WR Troy Franklin

We knew that Troy Franklin was likely to have a big year in 2023 with Bo Nix delivering him the rock once again, but I didn’t expect it to be this good. On Saturday, Franklin had 8 catches for 126 yards and 2 TD, giving him his third 100-yard game of the season with 5 total touchdowns.

Looking across the nation, Franklin has the 6th most touchdowns among all receivers, and the 12th-most total receiving yards. It will be interesting to watch those totals going forward as we get into more Biletnikoff Award conversations.

Stock Up: EDGE Jordan Burch

Jordan Burch, the Ducks’ No. 1 transfer portal addition over the offseason, appears to be coming into his own on this defense. Though it took him a couple of games to get going, Burch has been dominant in his last two performances, picking up 3 total sacks and six total tackles in that time. We knew that Burch was likely to be a major part of Oregon’s pass-rush this season and contribute to potential dominance from the defense, and that’s what we’ve seen over the last couple of games.

Stock Down: WR Kyler Kasper

One of the only stocks that fell over the weekend was for WR Kyler Kasper, who dropped his lone target on the day for what should have been an easy touchdown. It’s not a major blunder, as Oregon had the game well in hand at that point, but it is a tough outcome for the redshirt freshman who is looking to get on the board with his first score as a Duck.

Stock Up: S Evan Williams

It’s a good sign that we’re talking about three defensive transfers for the Ducks already, isn’t it? Evan Williams was right up there with Khyree Jackson and Jordan Burch as the team’s best defenders on Saturday, racking up 4 total tackles and 2 sacks. The safety play that Oregon has gotten this year is remarkable compared to a year ago, and Williams is one of the main reasons for that.

Stock Down: WR Jurrion Dickey

Another minor stock down this week is for true freshman WR Jurrion Dickey. It’s not for anything that he did, but rather what he didn’t do. In a game where the benches were largely cleared in the fourth quarter, Dickey was unable to see the field in the blowout. Given that he’s a true freshman who didn’t have the benefit of playing in spring, it shouldn’t come as much of a surprise, but there was an expectation that the 5-star WR would get some run as a true freshman. It appears, however, that we may need to wait until 2024 to see much of Dickey, though.

Stock Up: DL Casey Rogers

Get you a guy who can rush the passer, bottle up the run, and rumble for 18 yards on a fake punt, will ya?

Casey Rogers provided the highlight of the day, taking that fake punt from Oregon’s own 9-yard-line in the first half for a major first down that kept the momentum firmly planted on Oregon’s sideline. It is a play that Lanning said they drilled over and over again in practice, and it worked to perfection in the right time on Saturday.

Stock Up: Dan Lanning

Let’s close it out with the guy at the top of the organizational chart, shall we?

I think Dan Lanning arguably had the biggest stock boost of anyone for the Ducks. With the eyes of the nation on this game, it was Lanning’s pregame speech about Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes that drew the most attention, going viral on social media and firing up his team. Lanning coached a masterpiece and even picked up a 5-star commitment from 2026 DL Tony Cumberland after the game was over.

Everyone tuned in to see Coach Prime on Saturday, but they got a good dose of Lanning, instead. That’s a win for the Oregon head coach.

