Stock Report: Ducks’ defense struggles, while 3rd-down offense goes missing vs. Huskies

Typically this season, when we’ve gone through a post-game stock report to see which players on the Oregon Ducks roster improved or struggled the most in a game, we’ve found mostly positives to focus on. That shouldn’t come as a surprise when talking about a team that went 11-1 in the regular season and made an appearance in the Pac-12 Championship Game.

However, when you manage to lose that Pac-12 Championship Game to your biggest rivals, the Washington Huskies, in a fashion that has become all-too-familiar over the past couple of years, it’s hard not to find the many areas where improvement is needed.

That’s the case for the Ducks on Saturday morning, who woke up with a bad taste in their mouths after a 34-31 loss to Washington that felt like it shouldn’t have been that close, ultimately. With the loss, Oregon missed out on a spot in the College Football Playoff, and they likely saw QB Bo Nix miss out on a Heisman Trophy as well.

For Oregon fans, the feeling of disappointment is likely pretty prevalent on Saturday morning as well. As we continue to dive into the game to find out what went wrong and what went right, let’s go through our stock report to break down a few individuals.

Stock Down: Rushing Defense

Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

The Oregon Ducks likely felt as if they had a pretty strong game plan going into this game. They knew that in order to beat Washington, you had to slow down Michael Penix and try to hold his trio of incredibly talented wide receivers to moderate numbers. If you do that, you’ve got a shot.

That is assuming that you can stop the rushing attack, which is something that the Ducks have been very good at doing so far this year, ranking 7th in the nation while allowing just 92 yards per game.

It was a different story on Friday, though, with Washington’s running back Dillon Johnson rushed for 152 yards and 2 touchdowns, including more than 80 yards in the fourth quarter as the Huskies drained the clock on the Ducks.

“We were putting an extra hat in the box there at the end, and they were breaking for extra yards,” Lanning said. “They had some successful runs. We didn’t have their number they had ours.”

In one of the biggest games of the year, Oregon’s DL was unable to step up when it needed to. That will be something that is frustrating for Duck fans to come to grips with as this loss settles.

Stock Down: Bo Nix

Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

It’s hard to criticize someone when he has over 230 yards and 3 TD through the air, but when you’re talking about Bo Nix, the former leading Heisman candidate, the standard is a bit higher than that.

Nix was uncharacteristically inaccurate on Friday, completing just one of his first five passes, and later throwing a brutal interception in the 3rd quarter when the Ducks had a chance to build on their first lead of the day.

Whether it was because of Washington’s stout defensive secondary that showed up at a great time, or the fact that Nix was just trying to force the ball more than normal, the end result was arguably the worst game of the season for No. 10 at the worst possible time. He has now fallen out of the Heisman race, and has his college season ended short of his ultimate goal.

Stock Down: Dan Lanning

(Photo by Ian Maule/Getty Images)

Once again, Dan Lanning is drawing some tough criticism for the Oregon fan base, While a lot of the anger is a bit over-stated, there is a valid reason for fans to be frustrated after their head coach failed to beat his biggest rival for the third-straight time.

Do I think that Lanning is a bad coach? Absolutely not. Am I less encouraged about Oregon’s future under Dan Lanning and his staff after this loss? Absolutely not. I think we’ve seen this year more than ever that there is proof in the pudding, and Oregon’s program is heading in the right direction. A lot of people, myself included, thought that ultimate goal of hoisting a championship trophy in Eugene was more possible than it ever has been this season.

Ultimately, Lanning and his team came up short. The perception from the outside will be that Lanning can’t get it done in big games, no matter what the belief is among people who matter.

Stock Up: Terrance Ferguson

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

One of the bright spots on the night for Oregon’s offense was TE Terrance Ferguson, who pulled in a couple of the best catches of his career, both of which went for massive touchdowns in the game.

Bo Nix ➡️ Terrance Ferguson for 6️⃣! What a catch!pic.twitter.com/1jtpoLt5GV — DraftKings (@DraftKings) December 2, 2023

On 4th & Goal, Terrance Ferguson snags his 2nd TD of the evening. We have a game!pic.twitter.com/EpyEw3LzVt — DraftKings (@DraftKings) December 2, 2023

Throughout the course of this year, I wasn’t so sure about Ferguson’s future at Oregon, meaning that I didn’t know if we could expect him to stick around for another year or head to the NFL this offseason. After this type of performance on this big of a stage, I wouldn’t be surprised if he takes off and enters the draft, he is clearly seeing his stock rise.

Stock Up: Traeshon Holden

(Photo by Ian Maule/Getty Images)

It’s been the Troy Franklin and Tez Johnson show in Eugene over the past month, but on Friday night it was Traeshon Holden who stepped up in the biggest moment of the game, scoring on a beautiful catch-and-run 63-yard touchdown to make it a one-score game with just 2 minutes left.

Don't change the channel 👀 Traeshon Holden keeps the Ducks alive. pic.twitter.com/L3BJ1Lmgs1 — Pac-12 Conference (@pac12) December 2, 2023

Holden finished with just that one catch, but I think he showed his ceiling once again when he does get the ball in space and can go to work. I’m under the impression that he will stick around for another season in Eugene, and I think he could be a dynamic playmaker for Oregon.

Stock Down: 3rd Down Offense

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

When you zoom out and look at it, this really was just a game of anomalies for the Ducks. That’s not to take anything away from the Huskies, I think they forced Oregon into a lot of tough situations. One of those anomalies came on 3rd down conversions, where the Ducks were just 3-for-10 on the night.

Coming into this game, Oregon completed 52.2% of their third downs, which ranked No. 3 in the nation. The fact that they were so much worse in this massive game is surprising, and frustrating.

Stock Down: Untimely Injuries

Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

Dan Lanning is not one to make excuses. He routinely refuted the notion that injuries in the game last night contributed to Oregon’s loss, saying that other players on the roster needed to step up, and that every team is injured at this point in the year.

That’s respectable to hear from a head coach. But if he won’t say it, then I will.

There were some incredibly untimely injuries in this game that I think impacted the outcome.

Oregon came into this game without starting cornerback Jahlil Florence and had key players Troy Franklin, Jordan Burch, Khyree Jackson, Jeffrey Bassa, and Tysheem Johnson miss parts of the game due to various ailments. Whether or not the outcome would have been different had any of those players been able to stay on the field the entire game is impossible to know, but I tend to believe that their availability would have had some impact.

Stock Up: Jordan James

(Photo by Ian Maule/Getty Images)

In what was a strangely quiet day for Bucky Irving, RB Jordan James proved to be a major factor for the Ducks, providing a huge spark to the offense in the second half and rushing for the touchdown that cut Washington’s lead to just 3 in the third quarter. James finished with 5 rushes for 35 yards and a touchdown, getting seven yards per carry. It’s unclear what the Ducks’ RB room will look like going forward, but James proved yet again on Friday night that he should be a major part of it.

