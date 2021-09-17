Stock Report: Defense stumbles, Taylor Heinicke is a roller coaster in win

Stock Report: Defense stumbles, Heinicke a roller coaster in win originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

LANDOVER, Md. -- Coming into the season, Washington's strength was expected to be its defense. It's not.

Coming into the season, Washington's quarterback was expected to be Ryan Fitzpatrick. He's not.

Coming into Thursday night's game Washington and New York were expected to play ugly low-scoring football. They did not.

This was a wild game with a wild stock report. And it ended in ridiculous fashion, a 30-29 "classic" that saw a game-losing kick turn into a game winner thanks to an offsides penalty.

Stock Up

Birthday boy - Terry McLaurin is Washington's best player. Full stop. He dominated on Thursday going for double-digit catches (11) with 107 receiving yards and a touchdown. He turned 26 earlier this week and looks poised to be Washington's best wideout since The Posse was getting downfield. In fact, he already is.

Beast mode - Jonathan Allen logged two sacks on Thursday and looked like a true force in the interior of Washington's defensive line. On the season Allen already has three sacks. He got paid handsomely this summer, so far this fall he's earning it.

Good Heinicke - We will get to the bad, but late in the fourth quarter Taylor Heinicke engineered an incredible two play touchdown drive that gave Washington the lead. It was a pair of big plays - big throws to J.D. McKissic and Ricky Seals-Jones, and highlighted the playmaking ability of the underdog QB. Then something else happened.

Dustin Hopkins - A kicker who struggled in the preseason, who seemed on his last legs in Washington, missed a game-winning kick from 48 and then was giving another chance by the Giants. Hopkins didn't miss the second attempt from 43 and he capped off a 3-for-3 day with the winner. It wasn't pretty, but he's 6-for-7 on the year and for now is a hero.

Stock down