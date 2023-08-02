Stock Report: How the Cowboys WRs are faring in 2023 training camp

Receiver can be one of the most difficult positions to evaluate in training camp. Every year, the Cowboys have prospects who flash like they’re destined to be Pro Bowlers. Every year the vast majority of those players seem to flame out by September.

Often times, the deck is stacked in the WRs favor in camp. Contact is limited and situations are constructed to highlight the passing game. It’s one thing to catch a pass across the middle wearing shells in non-padded practices. It’s an entirely different thing to do that in live game action during a preseason contest.

Consistency is the name of the game and any WR who hopes to snag a roster spot in the Cowboys’ crowded field of contenders, needs to show they can perform day in and day out.

Roughly one week into camp, some players are seeing their stock rise while others are seeing their value plummet.

The Dallas WR group has looked overwhelmingly positive early in camp this year. Led by aspiring All Pro CeeDee Lamb, the Cowboys’ collection of pass-catchers are routinely dropping jaws and making the impending roster cuts extremely difficult.

Gallup, the Cowboys’ expected WR3 in 2023, has shown he’s looking more like his pre-injury self than the man who struggled in 2022. He’s shown confidence and explosion on the field and is giving every indication he’ll be the WR Dallas thought they were getting when they signed him to a multiyear deal in 2022.

Wanting to carve out a role that goes beyond special teams, Turpin is making difficult catches a routine occurrence in Oxnard. At 5-foot-7, 152-pounds, he’s slightly built but he’s also up to the task.

Perhaps no WR has had a better camp than Tolbert, last season’s third-round pick.

Tolbert has been quick in and out of his breaks. He’s been reliable and confident — two things which were missing in his rookie season — and appears to be a new man in his second year. His stock value is through the roof at the moment.

Through very little fault of their own, Houston and Fehoko are finding themselves slipping in value at this point. Both players were noted standouts in camp a season ago and both players entered camp in 2023 with raised expectations.

Yet, they haven’t quite met those expectations.

Houston’s value is somewhat capped as a prospect. He’s not overwhelmingly athletic or fast so he’s more of a high floor player than a high ceiling player. If all the other prospects bust, he wins. That’s what helped him earn a roster spot in 2022 and that’s what is holding him back at the moment in 2023.

Fehoko is the opposite. He has an elite size-speed advantage but hasn’t been reliable enough on the field to prove it matters. Fehoko hasn’t been bad (aside from that drop-turned-interception), but he hasn’t flashed as much as the other young prospects either.

Cowboys WR Simi Fehoko suffered a quad contusion during Monday’s practice when colliding with a linebacker, a person familiar with situation said. He did not practice today but is expected to resume action this week. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) August 1, 2023

He needs to prove he’s valuable as a blocker and can consistently hold onto balls. Mike McCarthy’s tolerance for WR-error is razor thin and so is Fehoko’s margin for error once he returns from injury.

Blue Chip Stocks

Brandin Cooks and Lamb are both showing their pedigree as the Cowboys’ top WRs in camp.

As mentioned earlier, Lamb is ready to the next step in his development and has now entered the All-Pro conversation.

Cooks is proving to be every bit as advertised. He’s a bona fide deep threat and a weapon at every level. He’s getting under balls that are seemingly impossible to catch up to and leaving coverage in the distance.

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott hits WR Brandin Cooks deep for touchdown to conclude the opening first-team 11-on-11 drive in pads of training camp. pic.twitter.com/hC5Eg6kOYG — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) July 31, 2023

IPO Update

Initial public offerings, or IPO for short, refers to first time traded stocks. In this case, the rookies. The Cowboys have a pair of rookies making waves in camp this season.

First is Jalen Moreno-Cropper. This prospect is looking more like a legit NFL WR than just another camp body, which most UDFAs tend to be. He’s making a living making plays over the middle and has been a reliable pass-catcher downfield for the Cowboys in camp.

Ideally a slot receiver, Moreno is challenging for more than just a practice squad role in 2023.

Jalen Moreno-Cropper making his presence felt on day one. 👀 There’s more than a few people in & around the team that are quietly high on the young WR out of Fresno State.#CowboysNation pic.twitter.com/2I5EkF84MY — Tony Catalina (@Tony_Catalina) July 27, 2023

Jalen Brooks, Dallas’ last pick in the 2023 draft, is making some noise as well. The 6-foot-2, 205-pound prospect from South Carolina is showing value from a variety of roles on offense and on special teams.

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said rookie seventh-round WR Jalen Brooks “is very impressive. I’m excited to see even more of him today” in 1-on-1 period and in tight space in red zone. “I think this definitely plays to his skill set.” — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) August 1, 2023

Together the two Jalens are having an impressive showing in their first training camps of their careers.

Who’s making the cut?

At the moment one could make the case Lamb, Cooks, Gallup and Tobert are locks, with Fehoko, Turpin, Brooks and Moreno-Cropper fighting for what will likely be the last two WR roster spots.

While flashy plays are great, reliability and special teams play will likely play the biggest part in determining who lands on the right and wrong side of the bubble.

There is plenty of camp left and all three exhibition games await, so things can change in an instant. These stock values are anything but stable.

Story originally appeared on Cowboys Wire