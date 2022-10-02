Stock Report: Cowboys loss shows it could be a long year for the Commanders

Stock Report: Cowboys loss shows it could be a long year originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

DALLAS -- Folks it might be a long year for the Commanders. They can't block and don't particularly love tackling.

And when Commanders owner Dan Snyder told the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Commission, "we finally have ourselves a quarterback," seems like that declaration was premature.

The defense tried to keep Washington in the game against Dallas, but big plays on a three-play, 75-yard fourth-quarter touchdown drive proved too much to overcome. The defense wasn't great, but it was much better than the offense for most of the game.

Washington had some chances late in the game to catch up to Dallas, but the offense just couldn't get it done. Carson Wentz was inaccurate and rarely had much time in the pocket. Wentz and this Commanders offensive line are like that annoying couple in college that get way too drunk and ruin the party for everyone else. It's just not working and both parties are to blame.

There were coaching mistakes along the way. Ron Rivera seemed unsure or hesitant on a few key fourth-down decisions. The defensive secondary rarely seems completely in sync.

Boil it all down, however, and the major personnel moves by this team this offseason aren't working right now. The decision making on the offensive line - letting Brandon Scherff leave and replacing him with Trai Turner was particularly egregious - combined with a volatile QB are starting to have negative ramifications. And it's only Week 4.

Stock Up

Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne - The two stalwart defensive linemen lived up to their billing in Sunday's game against Dallas. Allen finished with eight tackles and logged a sack while their presence along the interior prevented the Dallas run game from ever really getting going.

Jahan Dotson - Impressive game for the rookie with a pair of incredible catches. He's the real deal, and along with Terry McLaurin and Curtis Samuel, are by far the best parts of a non-functioning offense.

Stock Down