Stock report from Colts’ Week 3 win over Ravens

The Indianapolis Colts (2-1) gutted out a tough win on the road in Week 4, defeating the Baltimore Ravens (2-1) at M&T Bank Stadium in a 22-19 upset victory.

Without Anthony Richardson and Ryan Kelly, the Colts offense was still able to keep pace with the Ravens thanks to a stellar performance from the entire front seven on the defensive side of the ball. It also helped that the signing of Matt Gay this offseason proved to pay massive dividends.

When taking stock of a player’s performance, it’s best to be fluid. A player’s stock will fall and rise throughout the season so none of this is set in stone. However, it is important to take note of the narratives and storylines taking place as the campaign progresses.

A player’s stock can be impacted by factors such as their performance or the type of snaps they receive during the games.

Here’s a look at the stock report for the Colts following the Week 3 win:

Stock Up: K Matt Gay

Not that anyone truly doubted Gay in terms of his abilities considering his career success, but he proved to be a true game-changer for the Colts. Literally. He had a historic game featuring five field goals made, four of which came from at least 50 yards—a new single-game NFL record. The offense is moving the ball much better than anticipated this early in this season, and having a weapon like Gay to fall back on helps incredibly.

Stock Down: TE Mo Alie-Cox

There’s a clear trend taking place in the tight end room. We know Kylen Granson is the leader in snaps, but it appears Alie-Cox continues to move down the depth chart. With a fully healthy room, excluding Jelani Woods, Alie-Cox was third in snaps played among tight ends. Granted, it was only a difference of three snaps between him and Drew Ogletree, but Alie-Cox’s 30% snap share is the lowest percentage he’s seen since Week 15 of the 2019 season. Things are likely only going to get worse in terms of his role when Woods returns from the injured reserve list.

Stock Up: G Will Fries

What a start to the season Fries has had. He looks like a completely different player from what we saw in the preseason. Fries was dominant as a pass-protector against a formidable Ravens front. He allowed just one total pressure and even though he struggled a bit with consistency in the run game, he has been a pleasant surprise on an offensive line that looks to be finding its identity again.

Stock Down: C Wesley French

Context is key here. This doesn’t need to come off as a bashing of French. The truth of the matter is he is a second-year undrafted player from a small school making his first career NFL start against a blitz-happy defense in a tropical cyclone. The odds were stacked against him before the game even started. His performance wasn’t terrible, but he did allow a team-high four pressures in pass protection and struggled to consistently win at the point of attack in the run game. Again, the context is important, so we shouldn’t be too hard on him, but his stock took a slight hit as a spot starter.

Stock Up: CB Julius Brents

The second-round pick made his NFL debut Sunday after being a healthy scratch in each of the first two games to open the season. It was the correct decision to make him active as he had a major impact. According to Pro Football Focus, Brents allowed three receptions on five targets for just 18 yards and a 67.1 passer rating. He ran as the No. 3 cornerback behind Kenny Moore II and Dallis Flowers, and there’s a good chance he continues to climb the depth chart.

Stock Down: CB Darrell Baker Jr.

Baker’s stock has been trending down since the start of the season due to his poor play. But now, it’s gone about as low as it can go considering he lost his job to rookie Julius Brents. Baker was a healthy scratch Sunday and if Brents continues to develop as planned, the former will be living on the roster fringe.

Stock Up: WR Josh Downs

The rookie wideout continues to see a healthy target share, this time leading the entire offense with 12 targets in Week 3. Downs is running as the clear No. 3 receiver behind Michael Pittman Jr. and Alec Pierce both in snaps and routes run. However, he’s second on the team in targets (24), receptions (15) and receiving yards (124). His role is only going to continue to grow, and Week 3 was a strong step forward as a quick-hitting target.

