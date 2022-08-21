Stock report from Colts’ preseason loss to Lions

The Indianapolis Colts got through their second preseason game with a 27-26 loss to the Detroit Lions on Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Without the majority of starters on the field, the Colts got a good look at the deeper parts of the depth chart. On both sides of the ball, we saw some players raise their stock with one preseason game left. We also saw some players lower their stock going into the preseason finale.

The stock reports are always fluid. It changes from player to player. A factor that might damage the stock of one player may not have the same impact on another. Most of it is circumstantial, and things can change on a dime in the NFL.

But with the second preseason game now behind us, here is a look at the stock report from Saturday’s loss:

Stock Up: WR Dezmon Patmon

AP Photo/Doug McSchooler

Though it had been a quiet start to training camp and the preseason for Patmon, the third-year wideout exploded for five receptions, 103 yards and a touchdown. Patmon very well may have solidified his role in the back end of the wide receiver depth chart moving forward.

Stock Down: CB Chris Wilcox

Grace Hollars-USA TODAY Sports

Making the most of a player’s opportunities is crucial during training camp and the preseason, especially considering they may be few and far between for roster bubble players like Wilcox. He failed to do that Saturday, allowing a touchdown reception to give the Lions the lead late in the fourth quarter.

Stock Up: WR Mike Strachan

AP Photo/AJ Mast

In his first game of the preseason, Strachan continued his flashy play from the joint practices with the Lions. The second-year wideout caught all three of his targets for 45 yards and a touchdown. Strachan certainly made the case that he should be in the competition for the final roster spot in the wide receiver room.

Stock Down: OT Ryan Van Demark

AP Photo/AJ Mast

It was the best showing for the undrafted rookie offensive tackle. Getting reps at right tackle, Van Demark allowed two sacks to Lions pass rusher Austin Bryant. Both of the sacks came on third down. The Colts may keep Van Demark around for the final round of cuts to get him more work in the preseason finale, but the depth at right tackle is becoming an issue.

Stock Up: DE Ifeadi Odenigbo

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

It’s becoming more difficult to figure out how many defensive ends the Colts will keep. Odenigbo is playing extremely well with the second-team defensive line, and that continued on Saturday. Odenigbo recorded a sack, three quarterback hits and one tackle for loss against the Lions.

Stock Down: RB C.J. Verdell

AP Photo/Michael Conroy

Sometimes what a player doesn’t do is more telling. In Verdell’s case, what he didn’t do was play on Saturday. The undrafted rookie running back was the only healthy offensive player to not play a snap on offense Saturday. He registered a handful of special teams snaps but anytime a healthy player doesn’t log snaps in a game where the starters don’t play, it’s never a good sign.

Stock Up: UDFA LBs

AP Photo/AJ Mast

While Jojo Domann didn’t play likely due to an undisclosed injury, we got a good look at the other undrafted free agent linebackers on Saturday. Forrest Rhyne led the team with eight tackles (five solo), a tackle for loss, a pass defended and a special teams stop. Meanwhile, Sterling Weatherford added six tackles (three solo), a pass defended and a special teams stop. How many of these undrafted rookies make the roster remains to be seen, but they will be on the practice squad in the worst-case scenario.

