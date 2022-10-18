Stock report from Colts’ 34-27 win over Jaguars

The Indianapolis Colts (3-2-1) got their first divisional win of the season in a 34-27 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-4) at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday.

The Week 6 win marked the fifth consecutive time the Colts have beaten the Jaguars at home since Frank Reich took over as head coach. The offense was stellar, giving its best performance of the season, while the defense struggled but came through with stops in significant spots.

Between performance and usage, we can gather a lot of information about a player’s stock. While we know the stock for the big-name players like Jonathan Taylor and Michael Pittman Jr., it’s the other pieces on the roster whose stock is likely to change the most throughout the season.

It’s important to remember that the stock report is fluid. A player whose stock fell in one week can rise the following week, and vice versa. It’s more about spotting trends and potential for the future based on what we saw in the game that week.

Here is the stock report from the Colts’ win in Week 6:

Stock Up: QB Matt Ryan

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Finally, we got to see the version of Matty Ice that the Colts traded for this offseason. Ryan was pristine against the Jaguars, completing 42-of-58 passes (72.4%) for 389 yards, three touchdowns, no interceptions and a 107.6 passer rating. He set a franchise record for completions in a single game and passed Dan Marino for seventh place on the all-time passing yards list. Ryan thrived in the quick-passing game and then hit a shot to Alec Pierce to win the game with 17 seconds left.

Stock Down: CB Brandon Facyson

AP Photo/Adrian Kraus

It’s time for Facyson to take a back seat on the defensive side of the ball. The veteran cornerback has been an extreme liability against the run, and it showed up in the worst way against the Jaguars. The Colts noticed this and benched Facyson during the second half of the game. It’s time for Isaiah Rodgers Sr. to be the No. 3 cornerback.

Stock Up: OT Dennis Kelly

Peter Joneleit via AP

Arguably the most shocking development from the win was that the Colts actually got serviceable play from the left tackle position. Though rookie Bernhard Raimann got the start, Kelly came in to finish the game after just 11 snaps into the contest. The veteran was by no means perfect, but he did give the Colts some hope that they can get serviceable play on the blindside while using the quick-passing game.

Stock Down: Run defense

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Colts defense was utterly lost against the run. While the front seven failed to get consistent push, the secondary was horrid in keeping the chunk plays from taking over. The Colts allowed 243 rushing yards and massive chunk plays throughout the game. With Derrick Henry on tap for Week 7, the Colts have to figure out these issues quickly.

Stock Up: WR Parris Campbell

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star

Campbell has been playing starter snaps but hasn’t been seeing that type of usage for the majority of the season. That changed Sunday as Campbell set career-highs in both targets (11) and receptions (seven) while adding 57 receiving yards and a touchdown. It was nice to see the speedy wideout get more involved and take advantage of those opportunities in the quick-passing game. Now, he just needs to string some more of these games together.

Stock Up: HC Frank Reich

Jenna Watson-USA TODAY Sports

I’ve been pretty hard on Reich this season and while I still believe it wasn’t unwarranted, we also need to acknowledge when he does things well. Reich correctly identified the offensive line issues and game-planned the entire offense around the struggles in pass protection. They used the quick-passing game perfectly and after noticing the run game wasn’t working, he effectively ran through the air with short passes in front of the sticks to avoid negative plays. There are a lot of issues that still need correcting, but Reich showed he can still make the necessary adjustments to win.

