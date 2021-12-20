Stock report from the Colts’ 27-17 win over Patriots

Coming out of their bye week, the Indianapolis Colts (8-6) used their physical rushing attack and opportunistic defense to lead the way to a 27-17 win over the New England Patriots (9-5) on Saturday night at Lucas Oil Stadium.

It was a big win for the Colts, who needed to prove they could do more than simply compete with top-tier teams in the conference. Head coach Frank Reich called an extremely strong game against Bill Belichick while the trenches deserve plenty of credit for their effort and production.

Now, it’s time to take a quick look at the stock report from the Week 15 win:

Stock Up: C Danny Pinter

AP Photo/AJ Mast

Filling in for starter Ryan Kelly, who was inactive due to a tragic personal matter, Pinter showed again why he’s a valuable asset to the offensive line. Though he was credited with allowing three pressures on 14 pass-blocking snaps (PFF), Pinter was moving defenders in the run game and giving Jonathan Taylor plenty of time to find gaps. The stock continues to rise for the second-year lineman.

Stock Down: K Michael Badgley

AP Photo/AJ Mast

While Frank Reich told the media they aren’t planning on a change at kicker, the concerns are growing with Badgley. After being perfect on 10 field-goal attempts and 28 extra-point attempts in his first seven games since joining the Colts in Week 6, Badgley has missed two field-goal attempts in his last two games. He would have missed another one had it not been for an offsides penalty that gave him another chance to convert the kick, which he did. Most kickers are inconsistent in nature, but there is concern with this trend.

Stock Up: LB Bobby Okereke

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

The third-year linebacker made some big plays when the Colts needed it against Mac Jones and the Patriots offense. He made an incredible, full-extension interception on the opening drive of the third quarter and was credited with a 41.7 passer rating allowed in coverage (PFF).

Stock Down: QB Carson Wentz

Justin Casterline/Getty Images

This outing wasn’t a full symbol of what Wentz is for the Colts but it does show how volatile he can be. When he’s on, Wentz can be a very good quarterback. When he’s not, we see more outings like Saturday night. Wentz was 5-of-12 passing for 57 yards with one touchdown, one interception and a 49.7 passer rating. He struggled to throw with anticipation and had far too many turnover-worthy throws. The Colts are showing they can still win with the run game and defense but Wentz needs to be able to take over games as well.

Stock Up: CB Xavier Rhodes

Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Rhodes had a strong outing in a game where he had more snaps played than Rock Ya-Sin for the first time since Week 8. He was targeted three times while allowing one reception for 10 yards and a 43.8 passer rating (PFF). He. also had a crucial stop against the run near the goal line late in the game that helped force the Patriots to kick a field goal. It was a solid outing for the veteran cornerback.

