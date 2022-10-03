Stock report from Colts’ 24-17 loss to Titans in Week 4

The Indianapolis Colts (1-2-1) came close to pulling off a comeback in Week 4 but couldn’t finish job, losing 24-17 to the Tennessee Titans (2-2) at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The Colts went down by 21 points early and then clawed their way back to make it a one-score game with a quarter-and-a-half left in the game. However, they failed to muster any signs of life offensively and couldn’t complete the comeback.

Between performance and usage, we can gather a lot of information about a player’s stock. While we know the stock for the big-name players like Jonathan Taylor and Michael Pittman Jr., it’s the other pieces on the roster whose stock is likely to change the most throughout the season.

It’s important to remember that the stock report is fluid. A player whose stock fell in one week can rise the following week, and vice versa. It’s more about spotting trends and potential for the future based on what we saw in the game that week.

Here’s the stock report for the Colts after the Week 4 loss:

Stock Up: TE Mo Alie-Cox

It was perhaps the most dominant game of Alie-Cox’s career. He caught all six of his targets for 85 yards and two touchdowns. It was the type of performance the Colts needed to see from the player they signed to a three-year extension this offseason. Now, it’s time to see if this was simply a one-off or a trend taking place.

Stock Down: LT Matt Pryor

At some point, Pryor’s stock can’t get lower, right? Right??

The starting left tackle for the Colts allowed four total pressures on Sunday, including a sack and a quarterback hit. The Colts already made one change on the offensive line, swapping out Danny Pinter for Will Fries. Another change may need to happen soon. It’s likely the Colts will want to get a look at their third-round pick in Bernhard Raimann, especially since Pryor has now allowed a team-high nine pressures through four games.

Stock Up: DE Kwity Paye

Paye continues to thrive in the aggressive scheme brought over by Gus Bradley. The second-year defensive end tallied three total pressures, including a sack and a quarterback hit. He currently leads the entire defense with 12 total pressures and 3.0 sacks through four games while posting a strong 16.8% pass-rush win rate, according to Pro Football Focus.

Stock Down: RG Danny Pinter

This one is a bit obvious, but it took the Colts all of three games to realize Pinter wasn’t ready for a starting role. Considering the lack of competition they brought in at the position this offseason and the fact that they’ve been waiting two full seasons for him to take over, it’s a massive disappointment that he lost the starting job already.

Stock Up: CB Isaiah Rodgers Sr.

For the second consecutive week, Rodgers has played 24 snaps on the defensive side of the ball after not seeing a single play on defense in the first two weeks. Though he wasn’t targeted in the passing game, he came through with a fantastic open-field tackle against Derrick Henry in the backfield. He wound up doubling the snaps of Brandon Facyson so we’ll this if this is a trend going into Thursday night.

Stock Down: CB Brandon Facyson

Maybe it was simply due to the game plan, but Facyson recorded the fewest amount of snaps so far this season. He played just 12 snaps on the defensive side of the ball, clearly operating as the No. 4 cornerback. He failed to set the edge on Derrick Henry’s 19-yard run, whiffing miserably as the edge’s last line of defense.

Stock Up: TE Kylen Granson

Another week down, another week of Granson’s stock rising. The second-year tight end caught all four of his targets for 62 yards and continues to prove his worth as a receiver. He averaged 8.3 yards after the catch per reception while posting 3.65 yards per route run, according to Pro Football Focus.

