Stock report from Colts’ 23-17 win over Jaguars

The Indianapolis Colts (5-5) found a way to survive the trap game against the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-7) with a 23-17 win at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday.

Throughout the game, there were plenty of highs and a number of lows on both sides of the ball. Some players saw their stock rise with a strong performance while others failed to help their case moving forward.

Here’s a look at the stock report for the Colts following the Week 10 victory:

Stock Up: CB Rock Ya-Sin

It was another strong outing for the third-year cornerback, who continues to prove he’s an impact player when he’s healthy. Ya-Sin was targeted three times but put the clamps on Jaguars receivers without allowing a catch. He also recorded a huge pass break-up down the field on a third-down attempt. Ya-Sin has quietly put together a strong season when he’s on the field.

Stock Down: S Josh Jones

The Colts need safety help badly. With starters Khari Willis and Julian Blackmon both on the injured reserve list, the Colts turned to Jones to be in the rotation next to Andrew Sendejo. Jones’ biggest mistake came on the 66-yard touchdown by Jamal Agnew. As the last line of defense, Jones took a poor angle as Agnew turned upfield and couldn’t make the stop. What may have been a 10 or 20-yard gain turned into a long touchdown.

Stock Up: DT Taylor Stallworth

For the second game in a row, Stallworth made his presence known. Playing on a career-high 50% of snaps (since joining Indy), Stallworth racked up three pressures, three quarterback hits, one sack and a tackle for loss. This is coming off of a two-sack performance against the Jets in Week 9. The 26-year-old is certainly carving himself a bigger role with outings like this.

Stock Down: QB Carson Wentz

It was a rough outing for Wentz on Sunday. He finished 22 of 34 passing (64.7%) for 180 yards without throwing a touchdown pass or interception. Wentz failed to correctly identify where pressure was coming from multiple times throughout the day and continues to have a knack for flabbergasting, left-handed shovel passes as he’s being tackled. He’s been more good than bad this season, but Sunday’s performance shows just how volatile he can be.

Stock Up: DE Kwity Paye

The rookie edge rusher appears to be heating up, according to NBA Jam rules. This is the second game in a row in which Paye has flashed that upside as a pass rusher. Per Pro Football Focus, Paye logged seven total pressures to go along with three quarterback hits and his first career sack. The Colts need a consistent threat from the edge and it appears Paye is figuring out his game as a pass rusher.

Stock Up: DL Dayo Odeyingbo

Another rookie, Odyeingbo played a limited amount of snaps on Sunday but still made his presence felt. The Colts are slowly bringing the high-upside, versatile pass rusher along but when the game was on the line, he stepped up. Odeyingbo was the one who forced the game-sealing, sack-fumble on Trevor Lawrence in the fourth quarter. Chris Ballard had to be smiling knowing his two young pass rushers showed what kind of future this defensive line can have.

