Stock Report: Brandon Dorlus dominates, while penalty issues pile up for Ducks

The Oregon Ducks had a much more dominant game than the final score would suggest. Though they won by just 9 points against the USC Trojans, 36-27, Oregon outgained USC 552-379 in total yards, with almost double the yards on the ground (140-73) and a significant margin through the air (412-306). On top of that, the Ducks won the turnover battle, and forced four USC punts, while being forced to punt the ball just once on their own side of things.

The stats help to show what those who didn’t stay up late to watch the game couldn’t see — a victory that was never in doubt for the Ducks.

While there are a lot of things that need to be cleaned up for Oregon going forward, especially when it comes to penalties, Duck fans should feel pretty good about their team’s ability to get a stress-free win, even when not playing their best.

As we do every week, let’s look at the players who saw their stock rise the most in the game, as well as a few players or areas that might need some attention going forward. Here is our weekly stock report for the Ducks:

Stock Up: Brandon Dorlus

His impact isn’t going to show up on the stat sheet, but Brandon Dorlus was among the most dominant players on Saturday night. While he is only credited with two tackles and one sack, Dorlus was in the backfield constantly for the Ducks, routinely getting pressure on Caleb Williams and forcing him to improvise.

According to Pro Football Focus, Dorlus is credited with 2 QB hurries, but anyone who watched the game could easily tell that No. 3 had a far greater impact than that. Whether it was blowing up the line or forcing double teams that freed up his teammates, Dorlus was someone who the USC offense had to constantly make note of before each snap, and he had one of his better games as a Duck.

Stock Up: Bo Nix

It’s not like there’s much room for Bo Nix’s stock to go up, but he continues to do things on the football field that we haven’t seen in Eugene for quite a while. With 412 yards and 4 TD on Saturday night, Nix vaulted himself to the top of the Heisman conversation when it comes to betting odds, and put himself in pole position to take home the precious hardware.

At one point in the first quarter, Nix was 2-for-2 with 161 passing yards and 2 touchdowns, with a passer rating of 1106.2. He finished the game completing 74% of his passes while picking up his 19th win as a Duck in 23 games. We continue to think the ceiling has been set for Nix’s stock, but he continues to bump it up ever so slightly, week after week.

Stock Up: Troy Franklin

Similarly, with Troy Franklin, there doesn’t seem to be a ton that he can do each week that would increase our opinion of him. However, after another huge game on Saturday, the Oregon WR is quickly approaching a record season in Eugene where some big numbers are about to fall.

Franklin is now less than 100 yards away from breaking the Ducks’ all-time single-season receiving record, and he needs just two touchdowns to break Oregon’s single-season receiving TD record as well. For his career, Franklin needs three touchdowns to have the record for most receiving TD in an Oregon career, while just 568 yards separate him from the most receiving yards of all-time in Eugene.

With two guaranteed games left on the schedule and the opportunity for a handful of postseason games on top of that, it’s starting to look like a pretty clear bet that Franklin will have the opportunity to cement his name atop several records at Oregon.

Stock Down: Camden Lewis

It was yet another tough game for kicker Camden Lewis, and the people who have spent the last several weeks defending him — myself included — are starting to run out of arguments.

Lewis was 1-for-2 on field goals Saturday, missing a 41-yarder in the fourth quarter of a game that was largely already decided against USC. While Lewis has made 9-of-14 kicks so far this season, he’s missed 5 of his last 8 attempts, and seems to be going through one of the tougher slumps of his career.

There will come a point this year where the Ducks need to rely on Lewis for a big kick in a meaningful game, and he’s going to be asked to step up. A couple of months ago, I think most Oregon fans would tell you that they had the utmost confidence in his ability to provide. At the moment, though, I think that confidence has unfortunately waned quite a bit.

Stock Up: Jordan Burch

Going back to highlight the defensive line play for the Ducks, this was one of the best games that we saw Jordan Burch play in an Oregon uniform. Similar to Dorlus, he may have ended up with just two tackles on the night, but he was living in the USC backfield and did a great job of providing some big-time run-stops as well.

“Week in and week out, I think Jordan has gotten better and better and better,” Lanning said after the game. “I think the sky’s the absolute limit for this guy. He’s a really, really talented player.”

Burch was credited with a team-high 5 QB pressures on Saturday, adding 4 QB hurries and 1 QB hit, He continues to grow in this Oregon defense and provide a massive impact for the front seven.

Stock Up: Tez Johnson

It may have been a bit of a slow start to the season for Tez Johnson, but he has really come on as of late. In the first five games of the season, Johnson had just 203 yards and 3 touchdowns. Since then, however, the Troy transfer has racked up 522 yards and 5 touchdowns in the last five games.

He once again provided some fireworks early on in this contest, taking the Ducks’ first pass of the game 77 yards for a touchdown and starting the track meet off on the right foot. With the combo of both Johnson and Franklin, it’s clear that Oregon has a very dynamic duo on the outside, made to fit perfectly with Bo Nix.

Stock Down: Penalties Coaching

I don’t want to say that the stock for coaching in general is down on this team, but when you specifically zero in on penalties and Dan Lanning’s ability to clean that up this season, there is a lot of room for improvement.

On Saturday night, things were sloppy. Oregon was penalized 13 times for 120 yards, which is double their season average (64.5 yards per game) that already ranks No. 113 in the nation. Whether it was a false start, personal foul, pass interference, holding, or facemask, the Ducks struggled to play a clean game and they routinely got in their own way with a chance to completely blow out a lesser opponent and put the game away.

Ultimately, it didn’t impact the result of the contest, but going into some of the most important games of the season over the next month, it’s something that Lanning absolutely needs to figure out how to clean up.

Stock Up: Rodrick Pleasant

One of the more important plays of the game came in the fourth quarter on Saturday night, with USC needing a 2-point conversion late in order to make it a one-possession contest with a few minutes left on the clock. Caleb Williams scrambled out to the right and made an incredible throw over the middle, complete just a couple yards short of the endzone.

Rodrick Pleasant stepped up and made a great tackle short of paydirt.

“I’ll say this, the guy takes a lot of pride in what he does and everything he does. It means a lot to him, and I love coaching guys it means a lot to,” Lanning said after the game. “It was good to see him go out there and execute.”

Pleasant only played three snaps in the entire game, but he made it count when he was out there, which is always something you love to see from a true freshman.

Stock Up: Gary Bryant Jr.

Gary Bryant Jr. has played a lot this season, but the production and opportunity haven’t quite been there so far while Troy Franklin and Tez Johnson continue to take a bulk of the workload at the WR position. There were a few times on Saturday night where Nix targeted Bryant in a game against his former team, though, and the veteran WR stepped up.

Bryant finished with two catches for 23 yards on two targets. While he may not be getting the numbers that other receivers are in the offense, Bryant has proven that he can be relied upon when targeted.

