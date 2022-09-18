Stock Report: Bo Nix has career-day, Bucky Irving earns respect of Oregon faithful

After a dominant performance against a highly-rated team like the BYU Cougars, there’s no arguing that for the Oregon Ducks, the stock is on the rise.

Dan Lanning and the Ducks faced a lot of questions going into Saturday’s top-25 showdown at Autzen Stadium, and they did a great job of answering nearly all of them, turning a highly-anticipated matchup into a blowout that was virtually over by the midway point in the third quarter.

With the win, Oregon did a great job of repairing its image nationally, and will now likely re-enter the conversation as a real contender for the Pac-12 championship, and potentially a New Year’s Six bowl.

Though it was an impressive win on Saturday, at Ducks Wire, we want our stock report to be objective and accurate. While Oregon was great, there are still things to work on. Let’s identify players who saw their stocks go up, and a few who might have seen a slight dip against BYU:

Stock Up: Bo Nix

Oregon Ducks vs. BYU Cougars (Photo Courtesy of Ethan Landa)

If this is the Bo Nix that we are going to see each and every Saturday for the remainder of the season, then we might need to adjust our expectations for the Ducks, in a good way.

Nix was brilliant once again for Oregon against BYU, throwing for 222 yards and a pair of touchdowns while adding 35 yards and 3 touchdowns on the ground. He completed 72% of his passes and avoided any turnovers. What was most impressive to me is the fact that Nix didn’t really have any turnover-worthy throws, either. He rarely put the ball in danger, and instead took what the defense gave him and ran a creative Kenny Dillingham-led scheme to perfection.

In his last 8 quarters as the Ducks’ QB, Nix has as many touchdowns (10) as incompletions (10) and has been the driving force in Oregon’s offensive dominance. Should this keep up, the Ducks can be a serious player come season’s end.

Stock Up: Bucky Irving

(AP Photo/Andy Nelson)

A lot of Oregon fans have been frustrated early on this season to see that Byron Cardwell isn’t getting the bulk of carries for the Ducks’ offense. Instead, it’s been Minnesota transfer Bucky Irving to start the past three games.

On Saturday, Irving gave a glimpse as to why that might be.

He finished the day with 14 carries for 97 total yards and proved all day that he was the type of back who can excel in this offense. His style of running is physical, yet elusive. He breaks tackles with ease and can dance around defenders when given the opportunity. In a game where Cardwell didn’t play, and Sean Dollars only got a single snap, Irving proved that he is more than capable of shouldering the load for the Ducks.

A committee approach will undoubtedly come back into play for Oregon as health returns to the backfield, but on Saturday we saw that the new transfer from Minnesota has what it takes to be a dynamic offensive weapon.

Stock Down: Dont'e Thornton

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

I feel like it’s pretty safe to say that this season hasn’t started how Dont’e Thornton expected it to, personally. After an offseason that saw endless hype for the sophomore wide receiver, there were expectations that he was going to buoy himself to the top of Oregon’s depth chart and be in contention for the WR1 role in the offense.

Through three games, Thornton instead has just 6 catches for 80 yards. On Saturday, he went through the first three quarters of the game without a single target on offense, and it got to him. I watched on the sideline as his teammates danced to ‘Shout!’ during the intermission preluding the 4th quarter. Thornton stood off to the side, helmet on, staring at the field.

When the Ducks’ offense returned to the field, Thornton got his first target of the game on a crossing route over the middle. Ty Thompson’s pass was placed perfectly, and the WR just had to secure the catch and turn upfield. Instead, it went right through Thornton’s hands, and into the outstretched arms of a defender, resulting in Oregon’s lone turnover on the day.

I’m in no way saying that Thornton isn’t as good as we think he can be, or that his sophomore campaign is in shambles. I do want to see more from him going forward, though. Even if he isn’t contributing to the team on the stat sheet, there are endless other ways that he can be an impact player for the Ducks. Instead of helping the team on Saturday, his frustration led to one of Oregon’s only miscues in the game.

Stock Up: Brandon Dorlus

Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

It was a relatively quiet start to the year for Brandon Dorlus and Oregon’s defensive line. Through the first two games, Dorlus had just three total tackles, and while he was having an impact on the outcome of the game, it wasn’t showing up on the stat sheet.

That changed on Saturday against BYU. Dorlus was wreaking havoc on the defensive line, racking up 7 total tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, and half of a sack to go along with it. The Ducks held BYU to just 61 total rushing yards and were able to get a stop on 4 fourth-down conversion attempts.

We knew coming into the season that Dorlus was going to be a major cog in this defense, and on Saturday he stepped up and delivered.

Stock Down: Noah Sewell

Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

This may seem like a bit of a stretch, but when you’re as talented as Noah Sewell is, and you come into the season with as high of expectations as he did, your stock is going to fall a little bit when you play at an average level.

Through three games this year, Sewell has just 7 total tackles, with zero sacks or TFLs. I noted before Saturday’s game that it’s understandable that he’s having a slow start to the year as opposing offenses gameplan around him and avoid the middle of the defense, but at some point, you want your best player to make his presence felt, no matter where the ball is. We’re still waiting for Sewell to do that, and have a breakout game that reminds us how incredibly talented he is as a defender.

Stock Up: Jordan James

Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Welcome to college football, young buck.

A lot of times, it will take at least a season for a true freshman to get his legs under him and prove that he can play at the collegiate level, especially in a Power 5 conference against a ranked opponent. For Jordan James, it took all of three games.

On Saturday against BYU, James was the defacto short-yardage back, coming into the game on 3rd and 4th downs and picking up the gritty yards that are rarely given the credit they deserve on the stat sheet. The freshman finished the game with six carries for 33 yards, but what was most impressive is the trust that Lanning and the coaching staff showed.

“He’s a big back that runs physical and is able to get tough yards, and we had some tough yard situations today where Jordan was able to go have some success.”

The Ducks are stacked in the backfield, but it’s nice to see even the youngest guy in the room stepping up in a big way when called upon.

Stock Down: Trikweze Bridges

Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

The Ducks might have a slight problem at the CB2 position. While Christian Gonzalez is playing at an all-conference level on one side of the field, Oregon is continually rotating through players on the opposite side, trying to find a cornerback who can hold up in coverage and not get picked on throughout the day.

It was Trikweze Bridges who was asked to the lockdown opposite Gonzalez on Saturday, and he got targeted early and often. The very first play of the game saw Bridges’ man pick up a 35-yard completion, and it didn’t stop there. While there were a few nice plays that were made throughout the day, it’s clear that Bridges will need to take a big step forward before Lanning and the Ducks decide to move on and find someone new at the position.

Stock Up: Terrance Ferguson

Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Another game, another multi-touchdown game for Oregon’s sophomore tight end.

Through three games this year, Terrance Ferguson already has 4 touchdowns, all of which came in the last two contests. As a defacto over-sized wide receiver, Ferguson has found his spot on the receiving end of a lot of Bo Nix’s best throws over the past 8 quarters, and he’s made the most of it.

It’s early in the season, but I found myself spending Saturday night looking at Oregon’s record books at the tight end position. So far this year, Ferguson has a stat-line of 9 catches for 96 yards and 4 touchdowns. The Oregon record for TE receiving yards in a season is 631 (Blake Spence, 1997). For touchdowns, it’s 9 (Justin Peele, 2001). For single-season receptions, it’s 43 (Ed Dickson, 2007).

Just something to keep an eye on if Ferguson continues to play at this level.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire