Stock Report: On a bad day for the organization, Commanders get needed win
On bad day for the organization, Commanders get a needed win originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington
CHICAGO -- Over the last decade NFL rule-makers pushed their sport to become higher scoring and more electric. The opposite happened on Thursday night at Soldier Field.
The Commanders beat the Bears somehow 12-7 to snap a four-game losing streak and at least blow back some of the negative momentum surrounding the franchise. This type of win, however, won't help a ton to change the narrative around owner Dan Snyder.
Still, a win is a win even if it came down to a last-second pass by Chicago, and the Commanders were beyond desperate for one.
Stock Up:
Defensive line - Washington has spent a ton of high draft picks on its defensive front and that group has been the strength of the team in the last three games. Bears QB Justin Fields was sacked five times and was under duress most of the night. Chicago ran the ball well in spots, but missed tackles by linebackers were a bigger culprit than D-line play.
Tress Way - Washington's biggest play of the night came on a punt. Way put one deep into Bears territory and the returner let the ball bounce of his helmet before Washington rookie Christian Holmes pounced on the ball for the recovery. That led to the go-ahead touchdown run by rookie Brian Robinson and Washington just did hold on. Their punter had a lot to do with the win
Stock Down
Carson Wentz - The QB struggled to find any rhythym on Thursday, finishing 12 of 22 for 99 passing yards. The Commanders offense was dreadful most of the night, and Wentz often looked unsure or apprehensive on throws. It didn't help he was playing hurt with a bicep strain and looked to beat his hand up during the game as well.
Discipline - The Commanders gave up a 40-yard touchdown pass while having 12 men on the field. The Commanders also committed a false start on a 3rd and Goal play while COMING OUT OF A TV TIMEOUT!! Those are plays that do not happen for good teams.
Thursday Night Football - The product is just bad. Teams are too beat up to play their best, coaches don't have enough time to fully game plan, and the results prove that the games are ugly. The game lived up to the low expectations. But the Commanders found a way to come out on top and on a bad day for the organization, it was a necessary tonic. Let's see if they can build on it at 2-4.