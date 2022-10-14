Stock Report: On a bad day for the organization, Commanders get needed win

On bad day for the organization, Commanders get a needed win originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

CHICAGO -- Over the last decade NFL rule-makers pushed their sport to become higher scoring and more electric. The opposite happened on Thursday night at Soldier Field.

The Commanders beat the Bears somehow 12-7 to snap a four-game losing streak and at least blow back some of the negative momentum surrounding the franchise. This type of win, however, won't help a ton to change the narrative around owner Dan Snyder.

Still, a win is a win even if it came down to a last-second pass by Chicago, and the Commanders were beyond desperate for one.

Stock Up:

Defensive line - Washington has spent a ton of high draft picks on its defensive front and that group has been the strength of the team in the last three games. Bears QB Justin Fields was sacked five times and was under duress most of the night. Chicago ran the ball well in spots, but missed tackles by linebackers were a bigger culprit than D-line play.

Tress Way - Washington's biggest play of the night came on a punt. Way put one deep into Bears territory and the returner let the ball bounce of his helmet before Washington rookie Christian Holmes pounced on the ball for the recovery. That led to the go-ahead touchdown run by rookie Brian Robinson and Washington just did hold on. Their punter had a lot to do with the win

Stock Down