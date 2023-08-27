Stock up, down after Giants’ 32-24 preseason loss to Jets

The New York Giants closed out their preseason with an injury-riddled 32-24 loss to the New York Jets on Saturday night.

The game itself — and the injuries — were overshadowed by the Jets debut of quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who got into it with Giants linebacker Jihad Ward at one point. Both refused to talk about the incident after the game.

For several players, it was their final opportunity to earn a spot on the 53-man roster and, potentially, the final game of their career. Others played hard and opened eyes, potentially earning them a roster spot — either with the Giants or elsewhere.

Whose stock is up and whose is down after the preseason loss? Let’s take a look.

Stock up: LB Carter Coughlin

No players helped their cause more on Saturday night than linebacker Carter Coughlin. Already a solid special teams player, Coughlin once again demonstrated that he can make an impact on defense with two tackles for a loss. He was all over the field making plays and now seems like a lock for the 53-man roster.

Stock down: OL Matt Peart

It may be entirely possible that offensive lineman Matt Peart played his way off the roster against the Jets. He struggled with their first-team defense, second-team defense and then their deep reserves. He had a few bright moments but there was far more bad football than good.

The Giants may be looking for a swing tackle on the waiver wire.

Stock up: WR David Sills

Wide receiver David Sills started sluggishly on Saturday night and then began making big plays. Some of his catches down the field were impressive, especially those where he had to go up and high-point the ball. But it was his veteran savvy that is understated — he knows how to find space and drive back to the ball, providing quarterbacks with easier throws.

Stock down: CB Amani Oruwariye

Due to the emergence of rookies Deonte Banks and Tre Hawkins, every other cornerback on the team is fighting for their roster lives. That includes veteran Amani Oruwariye, who struggled mightily on Saturday night. He was flagged for pass interference, got beaten for a touchdown and surrendered several big plays. That ugly performance may have cost him a job with the Giants.

Stock up: OL Shane Lemieux

While several of the Giants’ reserve offensive linemen underwhelming against the Jets, guard Shane Lemieux reminded us why he was so highly touted once upon a time. He provided a stabilizing force once he entered the game, and was especially solid in the run game. Once on the bubble, Lemieux now appears in line for a spot on the 53-man roster.

Stock down: LB Oshane Ximines

This spot can go to linebacker Oshane Ximines or linebacker Tomon Fox as they generated very little pressure against the Jets’ reserves. Ximines was credited with a QB hit but it simply wasn’t enough. Coupled with the arrival of Isaiah Simmons, Ximines could be on his way out.

